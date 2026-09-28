Game Notes: New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3

- With the 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints drop the home opener and fall to 1-2 on the season.
- The Saints return to action at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons with a 7:15 CT kickoff. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN (WDSU 6 locally).
- New Orleans outgained the Raiders in yardage 381-340, but had four giveaways to only one by Las Vegas.
- New Orleans converted nine-of-15 (60.0 %) third down attempts.
- QB Tyler Shoughcompleted 29-of-42 passes for 250 passing yards with a career-high four touchdown passes, one interception and a 99.5 passer rating.
- In the first quarter, Shough recorded a 36-yard rush, the longest of his career and the longest rush by a Saints QB since Taysom Hill (75 yards) on 11-17-24.
- The last Saints QB to register four touchdown passes in a game was Derek Carr on Jan. 7, 2024 vs. Atlanta.
- RB Travis Etienne Jr. had 13 carries for 57 yards and also added two receptions for 13 yards.
- RB Alvin Kamara recorded 9 carries for 36 yards and one reception for five yards.
- WR Chris Olave became the 10th Saint to reach 4,000 career receiving yards, while also going over 100 yards today (107) on nine catches. With 318 career catches now, he surpassed Danny Abramowicz to move into sole possession of ninth place in club record books. With his 14th career 100-yard receiving game, he surpassed Jimmy Graham to move into sole possession of fifth in club history.
- TE Juwan Johnson recorded eight receptions for 53 yards. Johnson is now tied for 20th in the club record books with 232 receptions with Darren Sproles.
- Today was the fourth time Johnson has had two TD receptions (first since 12-18-22 vs. Atlanta), and also the fourth multi touchdown game of his career.
- TE Noah Fant finished with four receptions for 33 yards, including a career-high 33 grabs
- Saints recorded four touchdowns receptions by tight ends all last year. The Black and Gold recorded four vs the Raiders and have six this season.
- WR Devaughn Vele added three receptions for 39 yards.
- DT Khristian Boyd recorded his first career sack, as part of a three-tackle, two stop for loss day.
- EDGE Chase Young recorded two sacks. His third time doing so, and second for the Saints.
- The Raiders are the 22nd team that Young has recorded a sack against.
- Nathan Shepherd registered took down Raiders QB Kirk Cousins on a failed two-point conversion attempt.
- LB Kaden Ellissled the defense in tackles with nine (four solo).
- LB Danny Stutsman added seven tackles (four solo).
- S Justin Reid finished with four tackles (three solo) and also kicked off to open the second half of the contest.
- DB Jordan Howden recovered a fumble on special teams that was forced by EDGE Anfernee Jennings.
- LB Isaiah Stalbird returned to action after missing one game with a shoulder injury and led the team with two special teams tackles (one solo).
- P Ryan Wright punted eight times for 355 yards, averaging 44.4 yards per punt, with a long of 57 yards and three punts placed inside the 20-yard line
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.