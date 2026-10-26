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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 26

Saints enter bye week following Week 7 matchup against Steelers in Paris

Oct 26, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 26:

1. The Saints head into their bye week following Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Read the game recap for a breakdown of the action from Paris.

2. Catch the highlights and postgame interviews from Sunday's game, including reaction from head coach Kellen Moore, quarterback Tyler Shough and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

3. Stay tuned for a new episode of Saints HQ presented by Rouses Markets as Kalia Butler and Gus Kattengell recap the Saints' Week 7 matchup against the Steelers.

4. Take another look at the Saints' week in Paris with the latest photo galleries, featuring game action from Stade de France and fans showing their Black and Gold pride throughout the city.

5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.

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