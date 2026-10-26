Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 26:

1. The Saints head into their bye week following Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Read the game recap for a breakdown of the action from Paris.

2. Catch the highlights and postgame interviews from Sunday's game, including reaction from head coach Kellen Moore, quarterback Tyler Shough and linebacker Kaden Elliss.