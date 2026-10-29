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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 29

Gayle Benson reflects on Paris trip as Saints continue bye week

Oct 29, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 29:

1. Saints owner Gayle Benson shared a letter thanking fans and everyone who helped make the team's historic trip to Paris possible. Read her message reflecting on the experience and the connections built between Louisiana and France.

2. Catch up on the latest episode of Saints HQ, presented by Rouses Markets, as Kalia Butler and Gus Kattengell discuss the Paris matchup, bye week priorities and players making an impact for the Black and Gold.

3. Enter the Saints Way to Beach Sweepstakes presented by Visit Pensacola for a chance to win Saints vs. Packers tickets, pregame field passes, a three-night beach getaway, and more! Entries close November 2, 2026.

Photos: Best of Saints fans vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
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Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
2 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
3 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
4 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
5 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
6 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
7 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
8 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
9 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
10 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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4. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop!

5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.

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