Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 29:
1. Saints owner Gayle Benson shared a letter thanking fans and everyone who helped make the team's historic trip to Paris possible. Read her message reflecting on the experience and the connections built between Louisiana and France.
2. Catch up on the latest episode of Saints HQ, presented by Rouses Markets, as Kalia Butler and Gus Kattengell discuss the Paris matchup, bye week priorities and players making an impact for the Black and Gold.
3. Enter the Saints Way to Beach Sweepstakes presented by Visit Pensacola for a chance to win Saints vs. Packers tickets, pregame field passes, a three-night beach getaway, and more! Entries close November 2, 2026.
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
4. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop!
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.