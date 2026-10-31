Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, October 31:
1. Saints head coach Kellen Moore will be honored by his alma mater, Boise State, tonight with the unveiling of a statue at halftime of its game against Texas State. Moore will also raise the Blue Chaos flag before the 9 p.m. CT kickoff. Stay tuned for photos from the celebration.
2. Get an inside look at the history of the Saints Cheer Krewe in Counting Beats | Beyond the Saints, featuring stories from the people who have helped shape the organization.
3. Enter the Saints Way to Beach Sweepstakes presented by Visit Pensacola for a chance to win Saints vs. Packers tickets, pregame field passes, a three-night beach getaway, and more! Entries close November 2, 2026.
4. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop!
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.