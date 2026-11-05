Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|RB
|CJ Donaldson
|Shoulder, Concussion
|LP
|DNP
|CB
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Shin
|LP
|LP
|DL
|Davon Godchaux
|NIR-Rest
|-
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|NIR-Rest, Back
|DNP
|LP
|S
|Justin Reid
|Concussion
|FP
|-
|T
|Asim Richards
|Thumb
|LP
|LP
|G
|Cesar Ruiz
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|DL
|Nathan Shepherd
|Illness
|FP
|-
|WR
|Jordyn Tyson
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
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Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T
|Austin Barber
|Calf
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Denzel Boston
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Maliek Collins
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Harold Fannin
|Groin
|-
|LP
|CB
|Myles Harden
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|C
|Elgton Jenkins
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|S
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|Hip
|-
|LP
|LB
|Carson Schwesinger
|Wrist, Ankle
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Jared Verse
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Quincy Williams
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
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