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Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Eight Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 9 against the Browns

Nov 05, 2026 at 03:15 PM
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Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
TKelvin Banks Jr.AnkleLPLP
RBCJ DonaldsonShoulder, ConcussionLPDNP
CBMartin Emerson Jr.ShinLPLP
DLDavon GodchauxNIR-Rest-DNP
RBAlvin KamaraNIR-Rest, BackDNPLP
SJustin ReidConcussionFP-
TAsim RichardsThumbLPLP
GCesar RuizKneeFPFP
DLNathan ShepherdIllnessFP-
WRJordyn TysonHamstringLPLP
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Cleveland Browns

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
TAustin BarberCalfDNPLP
WRDenzel BostonCalfLPLP
DTMaliek CollinsElbowDNPDNP
TEHarold FanninGroin-LP
CBMyles HardenHamstringLPFP
CElgton JenkinsKneeLPFP
SEmmanuel McNeil-WarrenHip-LP
LBCarson SchwesingerWrist, AnkleLPLP
DEJared VerseKneeLPFP
QBDeshaun WatsonConcussionDNPDNP
LBQuincy WilliamsHamstringDNPLP
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