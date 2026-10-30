Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 30:
1. Plan ahead for the rest of the season! Check out the Saints’ 2026 schedule and find your next opportunity to cheer on the Black and Gold.
2. Catch up on the latest episode of Saints HQ, presented by Rouses Markets, as Kalia Butler and Gus Kattengell discuss the Paris matchup, bye week priorities and players making an impact for the Black and Gold.
3. Enter the Saints Way to Beach Sweepstakes presented by Visit Pensacola for a chance to win Saints vs. Packers tickets, pregame field passes, a three-night beach getaway, and more! Entries close November 2, 2026.
4. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop!
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.
Check out the best photos from the New Orleans Saints NFL Flag clinic with Saints legend Michael Lewis, Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, and FFFA club athletes on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.