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Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend begins Friday

Ingram, Armstead, La Rock to be honored

Nov 03, 2026 at 01:09 PM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.

Saints Hall of Fame alumni induction weekend events are scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, beginning with the induction luncheon Friday.

This year's inductees are former running back Mark Ingram II (a two-time Pro Bowler during his Saints tenure from 2011-18 and 2021-22), former left tackle Terron Armstead (a three-time Pro Bowler as a Saint from 2013-21), and Sal La Rock, the winner of the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. The luncheon will begin at noon at Chateau Country Club in Kenner; tickets remain at $75 per person and $750 for a table of 10.

The Saints Hall of Fame gala will take place on Nov. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at the Chateau Country Club. Seventy-seven former New Orleans Saints players, including 14 Saints Hall of Famers, have committed to attend some of the weekend events.

Ingram, the second of the Saints' two first-round picks in 2011, was the first Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama and finished his Saints career as the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards (6,500) and rushing touchdowns (52); Alvin Kamara since has surpassed both marks.

Armstead was a third-round draft pick out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff following an NFL Combine performance that remains etched in history: He posted the fastest ever 40-yard dash by an offensive lineman, at 4.71 seconds.

La Rock is the long-time Caesars Superdome press box security supervisor and ambassador.

The alumni induction weekend will conclude with the Saints (2-5) taking on Cleveland (5-3) on Sunday in the Superdome. Ingram and Armstead will be presented with their Saints HOF blazers in a pre-game ceremony on the field.

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