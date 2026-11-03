Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend begins Friday

Saints Hall of Fame alumni induction weekend events are scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, beginning with the induction luncheon Friday.

This year's inductees are former running back Mark Ingram II (a two-time Pro Bowler during his Saints tenure from 2011-18 and 2021-22), former left tackle Terron Armstead (a three-time Pro Bowler as a Saint from 2013-21), and Sal La Rock, the winner of the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. The luncheon will begin at noon at Chateau Country Club in Kenner; tickets remain at $75 per person and $750 for a table of 10.

The Saints Hall of Fame gala will take place on Nov. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at the Chateau Country Club. Seventy-seven former New Orleans Saints players, including 14 Saints Hall of Famers, have committed to attend some of the weekend events.

Ingram, the second of the Saints' two first-round picks in 2011, was the first Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama and finished his Saints career as the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards (6,500) and rushing touchdowns (52); Alvin Kamara since has surpassed both marks.

Armstead was a third-round draft pick out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff following an NFL Combine performance that remains etched in history: He posted the fastest ever 40-yard dash by an offensive lineman, at 4.71 seconds.

La Rock is the long-time Caesars Superdome press box security supervisor and ambassador.