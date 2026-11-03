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Saints awarded running back Audric Estimé from waivers, terminate K Daniel Carlson

Estimé rejoins Saints after tallying 301 yards from scrimmage in 2025

Nov 03, 2026 at 04:02 PM
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New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estimé carries the ball during the Saints' Preseason Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estimé carries the ball during the Saints' Preseason Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

The New Orleans Saints announced that they were awarded running back Audric Estimé off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. In a corresponding move, the Saints terminated the contract of kicker Daniel Carlson.

Estimé appeared in one game with the Browns and rushed nine times for 19 yards and one touchdown. He also spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

He rejoins the Saints after spending training camp and preseason with the team. He initially joined the team during the 2025 season, when he appeared in seven games, including one start. He tallied 46 carries for 198 yards and one touchdown and added 12 receptions for 103 yards.

Estime_Audric

Audric Estimé

#- RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 227 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

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