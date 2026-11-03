Saints awarded running back Audric Estimé from waivers, terminate K Daniel Carlson

The New Orleans Saints announced that they were awarded running back Audric Estimé off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. In a corresponding move, the Saints terminated the contract of kicker Daniel Carlson.
Estimé appeared in one game with the Browns and rushed nine times for 19 yards and one touchdown. He also spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.
He rejoins the Saints after spending training camp and preseason with the team. He initially joined the team during the 2025 season, when he appeared in seven games, including one start. He tallied 46 carries for 198 yards and one touchdown and added 12 receptions for 103 yards.