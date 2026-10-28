Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, October 28:

1. The Saints are using the bye week to evaluate and find opportunities for growth. Read John DeShazier's latest on how New Orleans plans to approach the break.

2. Enter the Saints Way to Beach Sweepstakes presented by Visit Pensacola for a chance to win Saints vs. Packers tickets, pregame field passes, a three-night beach getaway, and more! Entries close November 2, 2026.