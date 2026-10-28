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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, October 28

Explore Saints giveaways and gear during the bye week

Oct 28, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, October 28:

1. The Saints are using the bye week to evaluate and find opportunities for growth. Read John DeShazier's latest on how New Orleans plans to approach the break.

2. Enter the Saints Way to Beach Sweepstakes presented by Visit Pensacola for a chance to win Saints vs. Packers tickets, pregame field passes, a three-night beach getaway, and more! Entries close November 2, 2026.

3. Get a look at Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris with the best fan photos from the Saints' Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coming to NewOrleansSaints.com.

4. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop!

5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.

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