Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, October 27:
1. The Saints are using the bye week to evaluate and find opportunities for growth. Read John DeShazier's latest on how New Orleans plans to approach the break.
2. Hear from head coach Kellen Moore as he reviews the Steelers matchup and discusses the team's focus during the bye week in his latest media availability.
3. Watch the latest episode of Saints HQ presented by Rouses Markets as Kalia Butler and Gus Kattengell recap the Paris game, discuss bye week priorities and spotlight the pass rush tandem of Chase Young and Carl Granderson.
4. Explore the Saints' week in France through the latest photo galleries, including Alvin Kamara's fan meet-and-greet and Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris.
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.