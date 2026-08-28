Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, August 28:
1. The Saints close out the 2026 preseason against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT. Check out the game preview for all you need to know.
2. Get ready for kickoff with the How to Watch, Listen and Stream guide! Fans can watch locally on FOX 8 or listen on WWL 105.3 FM and 870 AM.
3. Our Saints Prize Hour is back with Diamond Drops presented by Caesars Sportsbook at noon CT! We are celebrating our 60th season with a monthly chance to win a prize bundle featuring items from legends, current players, and more. Download the Saints app for your chance to win >>
4. Stay tuned for photos of the Saints arriving in Arlington and exclusive shots from the sidelines during Friday night's matchup.
5. Stick around after the final whistle for Saints Postgame Live presented by Uber Eats, featuring player reactions and interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com and the Saints app.
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.