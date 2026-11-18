Tyler Shough doesn't pretend to be a finished product.
He didn't after his first nine starts last season as a rookie, when he led the Saints to a 5-4 record and was among the finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries.
And he certainly won't after his next nine starts this season, as the Saints hold a 3-6 record entering Sunday's game against the Bears (7-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, and Shough has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,173 yards and 15 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, and has rushed for a team-leading 187 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries.
But he's feeling the growth, even amid the pains.
"I think you can look at it multiple ways," he said when asked to assess his play. "I think you would look at the record and you're like, it's pretty disappointing whenever you're losing games. But at the same time, I feel like every single week I'm learning something new about myself and I feel like whether it's a quote-unquote rough game or great game or good game…whether I feel like I played good and we lost or maybe it was kind of I had some plays and it was right there at the end (that) I wish I would have had back."
"It's real tough to answer that from an individual standpoint," he said. "I think as a collective...and as one of the leaders of the team on offense, I think it's got to be better collectively as a unit. And that starts with me, too. I definitely take accountability for a lot of those plays early and at the end that I felt could have been the difference.
"It's, how do you kind of re-shift that mindset to where I'm being assertive, I'm attacking delivering the ball, but not being too willy nilly. I think that's the fun part about it, is being able to evaluate that. It's not frustrating but it's not where we want to be."
Shough led the league in passing yards with 662 after the first two games, an overtime loss to Detroit and a victory against Baltimore.
Since, he has had three games with less than 200 passing yards and overall, with a league-leading four lost fumbles, he has four games with multiple turnovers. In New Orleans' three wins, he has none.
The education continues, as it does for every quarterback in the league.
"It feels different from just the beginning of the year and the end of the year," Shough said. "It's unique because you're playing with some new guys, some different guys and there's new challenges and defenses that you're going against. But I feel like I've learned and grown in so many ways from that standpoint, and I think that's the cool part where, 'Man, I wish I would have done this on this play.'
"I continue to do that and I think that's one of the best things I feel I've learned from last year, and just to continue to be a sponge. Every single week there's going to be a new narrative (of) what's going on in the (NFL) world. I really don't care, I've just got to continue to get better. That's not a secret. But you could say the same thing about every quarterback in the NFL. We've all got to get better and you continue to learn from every rep."
DONALDSON BACK: Running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday. Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (concussion), right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), center Erik McCoy (biceps), tackle Asim Richards (knee), running back Alvin Kamara (rest) and safety Justin Reid (personal) did not practice.