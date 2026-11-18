"It's real tough to answer that from an individual standpoint," he said. "I think as a collective...and as one of the leaders of the team on offense, I think it's got to be better collectively as a unit. And that starts with me, too. I definitely take accountability for a lot of those plays early and at the end that I felt could have been the difference.

"It's, how do you kind of re-shift that mindset to where I'm being assertive, I'm attacking delivering the ball, but not being too willy nilly. I think that's the fun part about it, is being able to evaluate that. It's not frustrating but it's not where we want to be."

Shough led the league in passing yards with 662 after the first two games, an overtime loss to Detroit and a victory against Baltimore.

Since, he has had three games with less than 200 passing yards and overall, with a league-leading four lost fumbles, he has four games with multiple turnovers. In New Orleans' three wins, he has none.

The education continues, as it does for every quarterback in the league.

"It feels different from just the beginning of the year and the end of the year," Shough said. "It's unique because you're playing with some new guys, some different guys and there's new challenges and defenses that you're going against. But I feel like I've learned and grown in so many ways from that standpoint, and I think that's the cool part where, 'Man, I wish I would have done this on this play.'