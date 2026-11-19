New Orleans has been widely uneven offensively: 469 yards and 30 points against Detroit, 381 yards and 27 points against Las Vegas, 396 yards and 23 points against Cleveland. But also: 142 and 13 against Minnesota, 281 and 10 against Pittsburgh, and 222 and 17 against Carolina, respectively.

The latter three games also featured a combined six turnovers. The Saints committed four turnovers and surrendered four sacks in a 26-14 loss to the Bears last season, Allen's first in Chicago.

"I think the main thing for this is going on the road, making sure our operation is clean, making sure that we're doing the right things," said quarterback Tyler Shough, who became the Saints' starter two games after the Chicago loss. "We've got to be dialed. If we can manage those scenarios where we're behind the sticks — those bad things that happen, and we've been in those scenarios in the past and it's tough sledding. I think the last game (against Carolina) and the past couple of games we've been better in some of those long-yardage scenarios and now we've just got to convert them."

That's another issue unto itself. Getting into manageable third-down conversion distances will be paramount, because the Bears have the stingiest third-down defense in the league; opponents convert 22.8 percent of the time on third down.

"They're doing a good job mixing it up," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "Their ability to rush the passer in a four-man rush, they also have the ability to play the pressure game with all the different pressure looks. They do a great job of disguising it. I think you've got to do a good job of playing sound football and driving this thing and putting yourself in favorable situations."

Even in favorable situations, the Saints know what to expect.