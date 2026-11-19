The New Orleans Saints know the demeanor to expect from Chicago's defense Sunday, given their familiarity with Chicago's defensive coordinator.
The undeniable fact about Dennis Allen is that, above all, he has been an excellent one who wholeheartedly leans into applying pressure. Allen, who led the New Orleans Saints to an 18-25 record as head coach from 2022-24, annually helped construct one of the NFL's staunchest defenses as New Orleans' coordinator from 2015-21.
He has done much the same with the Bears (7-2), whom the Saints (3-6) will play at Soldier Field in Chicago. This season, Chicago is eighth in points allowed (20.4), seventh in rushing yards allowed (91.1) and seventh in total yards allowed (310.9) per game. It's 26 sacks are tied for ninth most in the league.
"We're really aware of what D.A. can do," said tight end Juwan Johnson, who joined the Saints in 2020 as an undrafted rookie. "They have a good defense. That's one of the challenges. But any given Sunday somebody can come out on top. I think the biggest thing going into the week is limiting turnovers, because with a defense like that, it's going to be hard to score against them. That's one of those things where we've got to just chip away.
"Whenever the opportunity is given you've got to hit a deep shot on them. But it's one of those chip-away games. Just being diligent in our work, not being too aggressive, not getting too fancy, not getting too cute. Just playing the game we know how to play, how we are built to play, how our offense is set up to play and just win the game."
New Orleans has been widely uneven offensively: 469 yards and 30 points against Detroit, 381 yards and 27 points against Las Vegas, 396 yards and 23 points against Cleveland. But also: 142 and 13 against Minnesota, 281 and 10 against Pittsburgh, and 222 and 17 against Carolina, respectively.
The latter three games also featured a combined six turnovers. The Saints committed four turnovers and surrendered four sacks in a 26-14 loss to the Bears last season, Allen's first in Chicago.
"I think the main thing for this is going on the road, making sure our operation is clean, making sure that we're doing the right things," said quarterback Tyler Shough, who became the Saints' starter two games after the Chicago loss. "We've got to be dialed. If we can manage those scenarios where we're behind the sticks — those bad things that happen, and we've been in those scenarios in the past and it's tough sledding. I think the last game (against Carolina) and the past couple of games we've been better in some of those long-yardage scenarios and now we've just got to convert them."
That's another issue unto itself. Getting into manageable third-down conversion distances will be paramount, because the Bears have the stingiest third-down defense in the league; opponents convert 22.8 percent of the time on third down.
"They're doing a good job mixing it up," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "Their ability to rush the passer in a four-man rush, they also have the ability to play the pressure game with all the different pressure looks. They do a great job of disguising it. I think you've got to do a good job of playing sound football and driving this thing and putting yourself in favorable situations."
Even in favorable situations, the Saints know what to expect.
"We know what D.A. does, we know what he can do," Johnson said. "Great defensive coach. He's trained those guys well. I just think the biggest thing for us is going out there knowing that we could win. We could win no matter who it is. They've got guys up front that are great, they've got guys on defense that are great. I just think we just go out there and play our game, we'll be all right."
NOTES: Safety Justin Reid (personal matter) did not practice again Thursday amid reports that he has requested his release from the team. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said he was surprised by the request. "Justin has been a professional (since he arrived)," Staley said. "There are some things that we all want, a little bit more from the productivity standpoint. But in terms of the fit, in terms of how he has been here, he's been a pleasure to coach."