New Orleans Saints draft notes following rounds two & three of 2026 NFL Draft

- With the 42nd overall pick in the second round, New Orleans selected Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller, and with their third round pick (73rd overall), they selected Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp.
- Miller's selection marks the fifth consecutive year the Saints have picked a defensive tackle in the NFL Draft (2022-2026), following Vernon Broughton's selection in the third round of the 2025 draft.
- This is the third time New Orleans has selected from the 42nd overall slot, and the first time it has selected from the 73rd overall slot.
- Miller, 6 feet 3, 321 pounds, was the 38th defensive tackle selected by the club all-time.
- Miller is the 11th Georgia player selected overall in the draft by the Saints and Delp the 12th, the first Bulldogs selected by the club since cornerback Damien Swann was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. With 12 selections, Georgia is tied with Tennessee as the schools with the fifth-most Saints selections. Those two schools have the most Saints selections from Southeastern Conference institutions.
- The Saints now have three former Georgia players on the roster with the additions of Miller and Delp, joining their former college teammate tackle Xavier Truss.
- For the second consecutive season with the selection of Miller and Delp, it marks two players being selected by New Orleans from the same school with quarterback Tyler Shough and cornerback Quincy Riley having been picked by the Black and Gold out of Louisville in 2025. The last time that Saints from the same school were picked in consecutive selections by the team were in 2016, when the team selected receiver Michael Thomas (47) and safety Vonn Bell (61) with its two second round picks.
- In four seasons at Georgia (2022-2026), Miller played in 43 games with 24 starts and totaled 64 tackles (31 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks and one pass breakup throughout his collegiate career.
- In his final season in 2025, Miller started all 14 games and made 23 tackles (ten solo), four stops for loss, 1.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hurries, earning AP first-team All-SEC.
- This will be Miller's second time playing as a "Saint," after winning two state championships with the Cedar Grove High School Saints in Ellenwood, Ga. (2019, 2021).
- Miller is a former four-star recruit and Georgia Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year from Cedar Grove.
- Miller graduated from Georgia with a degree in Housing Management & Policy.
- Delp, 6-4, 245, is the 32nd tight end selected by the Saints all-time, following Moliki Matavao in 2025.
- In his college career (2022-25), the Cumming, Ga., native played in 55 games with 34 starts, totaling 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2024, he scored a career-best four touchdowns. In 2023, he posted career highs with 24 receptions and 284 yards. In his final season in 2025, he started all 14 games and caught 20 passes for 261 yards (13.1 avg.) with one touchdown. Delp was a force in the run game, helping pave the way for the Bulldogs to earn 2,550 yards on the ground on 212 carries (4.4 avg.).
- Playing at West Forsyth High School, Delp was the No. 1 tight end prospect nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Georgia according to 247sports.com. He was named 2021 Forsyth County Offensive Player of the Year and named to the 2020 MaxPreps All-Georgia second-team selection as a junior. He graduated from Georgia with a degree in Sport Management.
- Delp was also an elite lacrosse player in high school, earning Under Armour All-America honors. Coming from an athletic family, his father, Chris, played lacrosse at Rutgers and his older brother, Harry, also played tight end at Georgia.
- The Saints will close out the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT., scheduled to have five selections: two in the fourth round (Nos. 132 and 136), two in the fifth round (Nos. 150 and 172) and one in the sixth round (No. 190).
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.