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Morning Break: Saints working to clean up turnovers ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, October 3

Oct 03, 2026 at 08:27 AM
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morning-break-10-3-2026

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints working to keep their eyes and hands on the ball

There's no ceremonial ritual to perform, no otherworldly solution to guzzle that creates correction.

The New Orleans Saints said there's only work — execution, blocking, protection, awareness — that will impede the progress of a turnover rash that needs to be salved. SEE MORE>>

Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4 | Gameday Guide

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will continue their three-game homestand against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), as New Orleans starts division play. With the Saints, Falcons and Panthers all at 1-2, the Saints will look to even their record and remain in at least a tie for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans will also be looking to even up the all-time regular season series against Atlanta at 57-57. SEE MORE>>

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints DT Khristian Boyd waited three years for his first sack. But it was well earned.

Khristian Boyd insists he hasn't been bothered by Cam Jordan after the first sack of his career.

Jordan was adamant that was the case — even though it looked like the New Orleans Saints pass rusher had a claim to be rewarded a half-sack on the play. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from LouisianaSports.net

Saints’ defense features three of NFL’s most improved tacklers

The New Orleans Saints have seen some of their key defensive players make important strides in one of the league's most pivotal categories: tackling. In the midst of the opening of a season in which the Saints have faced a series of talented running backs.

Going into Week 4, the Saints have players ranked inside the top-five defenders in solo tackles without giving up a missed tackle, per Pro Football Focus. SEE MORE>>

Shough primed for bounce-back game under national spotlight

After a three-turnover third quarter, no one was harder on New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough than himself. As a notoriously critical notetaker, Shough has continued to lead with ownership of own miscues and a plan for improvements. It's one of the reasons he often doesn't struggle with the same game element in back-to-back matchups. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Gayle Benson, Steve Gleason attend Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
9 / 20

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
10 / 20

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
12 / 20

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
14 / 20

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
15 / 20

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
16 / 20

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
18 / 20

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Falcons | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups throughout the years.

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New Orleans Saints
September 25, 2006, vs. Atlanta Falcons at Louisiana Superdome - In the reopening of the Superdome following the damage it suffered a year earlier due to Hurricane Katrina, S Steve Gleason blocks a punt in the first quarter that is recovered by CB Curtis DeLoatch for a touchdown to spark a 23-3 Saints win.
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September 25, 2006, vs. Atlanta Falcons at Louisiana Superdome - In the reopening of the Superdome following the damage it suffered a year earlier due to Hurricane Katrina, S Steve Gleason blocks a punt in the first quarter that is recovered by CB Curtis DeLoatch for a touchdown to spark a 23-3 Saints win.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020. The Saints defeated the Falcons 24-9.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020. The Saints defeated the Falcons 24-9.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025.
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New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) leaps over an Atlanta Falcons defender at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) leaps over an Atlanta Falcons defender at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Lamar Smith (26) leaps over players while carrying the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.
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New Orleans Saints running back Lamar Smith (26) leaps over players while carrying the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on January 7, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on January 7, 2024.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tackle Willie Roaf (77) prepares to block an Atlanta Falcons defender at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.
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New Orleans Saints tackle Willie Roaf (77) prepares to block an Atlanta Falcons defender at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.

New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine (28) runs for a 5-yard gain while being brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Mark Fields (55) Sunday Oct. 10, 1999 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Looking on are Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (7) and Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell (59).
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Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine (28) runs for a 5-yard gain while being brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Mark Fields (55) Sunday Oct. 10, 1999 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Looking on are Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (7) and Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell (59).

Andrew J. Cohoon/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 7, 2021.
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New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 7, 2021.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 26, 2011. The Saints defeated the Falcons 45-16.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 26, 2011. The Saints defeated the Falcons 45-16.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018. The Saints defeated the Falcons 43-37 in overtime.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018. The Saints defeated the Falcons 43-37 in overtime.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) engages with an Atlanta Falcons player at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving Day.
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New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) engages with an Atlanta Falcons player at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving Day.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) tackles an Atlanta Falcons ball carrier at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) tackles an Atlanta Falcons ball carrier at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on December 26, 2004. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-13.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on December 26, 2004. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-13.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 26, 2006. The Saints defeated the Falcons 31-13.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 26, 2006. The Saints defeated the Falcons 31-13.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017.
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New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle John Jenkins (92) and defensive end Paul Kruger (99) leap at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016.
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New Orleans Saints defensive tackle John Jenkins (92) and defensive end Paul Kruger (99) leap at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 3, 2016. The Saints won 20-17.
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New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 3, 2016. The Saints won 20-17.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) attempts a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) attempts a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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