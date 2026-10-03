Morning Break: Saints working to clean up turnovers ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Falcons

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
There's no ceremonial ritual to perform, no otherworldly solution to guzzle that creates correction.
The New Orleans Saints said there's only work — execution, blocking, protection, awareness — that will impede the progress of a turnover rash that needs to be salved. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will continue their three-game homestand against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), as New Orleans starts division play. With the Saints, Falcons and Panthers all at 1-2, the Saints will look to even their record and remain in at least a tie for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans will also be looking to even up the all-time regular season series against Atlanta at 57-57. SEE MORE>>
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Khristian Boyd insists he hasn't been bothered by Cam Jordan after the first sack of his career.
Jordan was adamant that was the case — even though it looked like the New Orleans Saints pass rusher had a claim to be rewarded a half-sack on the play. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
The New Orleans Saints have seen some of their key defensive players make important strides in one of the league's most pivotal categories: tackling. In the midst of the opening of a season in which the Saints have faced a series of talented running backs.
Going into Week 4, the Saints have players ranked inside the top-five defenders in solo tackles without giving up a missed tackle, per Pro Football Focus. SEE MORE>>
After a three-turnover third quarter, no one was harder on New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough than himself. As a notoriously critical notetaker, Shough has continued to lead with ownership of own miscues and a plan for improvements. It's one of the reasons he often doesn't struggle with the same game element in back-to-back matchups. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Photos: Gayle Benson, Steve Gleason attend Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Saints legend Steve Gleason attended the Ochsner Health ribbon cutting for The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute on Oct. 1, 2026. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups throughout the years.