Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Calf
|DNP
|EDGE
|Carl Granderson
|Ankle
|DNP
|EDGE
|Anfernee Jennings
|Knee
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Shoulder
|DNP
|S
|Julian Blackmon
|Calf
|LP
|WR/RS
|Barion Brown
|Hamstring
|LP
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Abdomen
|LP
|DL
|Christen Miller
|Toe
|LP
|CB
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Shoulder
|FP
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ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|DE
|Za’Darius Smith
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|LB
|Divine Deablo
|Hamstring
|LP
|DE
|Samson Ebukam
|Hamstring
|LP
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