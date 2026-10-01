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Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 4 against the Falcons

Oct 01, 2026 at 03:44 PM
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Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryThursday
LBKaden EllissCalfDNP
EDGECarl GrandersonAnkleDNP
EDGEAnfernee JenningsKneeDNP
LBPete WernerShoulderDNP
SJulian BlackmonCalfLP
WR/RSBarion BrownHamstringLP
TENoah FantAbdomenLP
DLChristen MillerToeLP
CBMartin Emerson Jr.ShoulderFP
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ATLANTA FALCONS

PositionNameInjuryThursday
DEZa’Darius SmithNIR - RestDNP
LBDivine DeabloHamstringLP
DESamson EbukamHamstringLP
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