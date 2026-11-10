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Morning Break: Saints turn attention to NFC South matchup with first place at stake

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, November 10

Nov 10, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints currently positioned well in NFC South Division despite record

The New Orleans Saints' record (3-5) is nowhere near where the team wants it to be midway through the season, but there won't be much quibbling about the position the team occupies with nine games remaining. Bottom line: While Sunday's game against Carolina in the Caesars Superdome matches teams with identical records, it's also a scrap for first place in the NFC South Division standings. And as far as team goals go, winning the division and earning the automatic playoff bid — and the accompanying home playoff game — remains No. 1 on the checklist. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints trade DL Davon Godchaux to Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has traded DL Davon Godchaux to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future considerations. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NBCSports.com

Estime returns to New Orleans and scores in Week 9

Estime was waived by the Browns on Monday. The Saints claimed him on Tuesday and he was their starting back by Sunday. Life comes at you fast. Kellen Moore made it a point to get Estime going early with three carries for him on their first three plays of the game. He gashed the Browns 32 yards on those three attempts alone. He would later punch in a goal line touchdown to give the Saints the lead in the fourth quarter. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs. Browns | 2026 NFL Week 9

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

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New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
1 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
2 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
3 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
4 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
5 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
6 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
7 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
8 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
9 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
10 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
11 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
12 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
13 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
14 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
15 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
16 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Cam Jordan visits Visitation of Our Lady School

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
1 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
2 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
3 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
4 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
5 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
6 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
7 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
8 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
9 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
10 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
11 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
12 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
13 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
14 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
15 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
16 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
17 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
18 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
19 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
20 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
21 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
22 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
23 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
24 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
25 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
26 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
27 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
28 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
29 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
30 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
31 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
32 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
33 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
34 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.
35 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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