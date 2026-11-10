Morning Break: Saints turn attention to NFC South matchup with first place at stake

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints' record (3-5) is nowhere near where the team wants it to be midway through the season, but there won't be much quibbling about the position the team occupies with nine games remaining. Bottom line: While Sunday's game against Carolina in the Caesars Superdome matches teams with identical records, it's also a scrap for first place in the NFC South Division standings. And as far as team goals go, winning the division and earning the automatic playoff bid — and the accompanying home playoff game — remains No. 1 on the checklist. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has traded DL Davon Godchaux to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future considerations. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NBCSports.com
Estime was waived by the Browns on Monday. The Saints claimed him on Tuesday and he was their starting back by Sunday. Life comes at you fast. Kellen Moore made it a point to get Estime going early with three carries for him on their first three plays of the game. He gashed the Browns 32 yards on those three attempts alone. He would later punch in a goal line touchdown to give the Saints the lead in the fourth quarter. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Visitation of Our Lady School on Monday, November 9, 2026.