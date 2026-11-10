Morning Break: Saints turn attention to NFC South matchup with first place at stake

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The New Orleans Saints' record (3-5) is nowhere near where the team wants it to be midway through the season, but there won't be much quibbling about the position the team occupies with nine games remaining. Bottom line: While Sunday's game against Carolina in the Caesars Superdome matches teams with identical records, it's also a scrap for first place in the NFC South Division standings. And as far as team goals go, winning the division and earning the automatic playoff bid — and the accompanying home playoff game — remains No. 1 on the checklist. SEE MORE>>