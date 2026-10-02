New Orleans Saints working to keep their eyes and hands on the ball

Shough said defenses are more skilled than ever in creating turnovers.

"There's a definite trend in the league that defenders are punching the ball out. Those are huge, momentum-shifting plays," he said. "We have to be aware of that. I'm aware of that constantly, trying to keep two hands on the ball, trying to be aware of where I'm at and I've got to continue to do a better job of that. Every single week, it's a focus because everyone is so good at it. All the guys on the Falcons are really good ball strikers, so we're going to be prepared for it and do our job."

Part of the job has been accepting responsibility when the turnovers do occur, and the Saints have had an excess of accountability. From Moore to Shough to seemingly every rostered player, each has offered up himself as responsible.

"You have leadership and everybody taking ownership of it. I take ownership," Shough said. "The ball is in my hands every play, I control what can happen a lot of the time. I can't control certain elements, but I can control a lot of those things. Two hands on the ball, turnovers, those things can be killers. It's constantly a balance and it's why I play the position. It's so fun to be able to have that dynamic. We're going to keep growing, I'm going to keep growing every single week and all those guys, I think we're really clicking from an off the field standpoint and on the field in how we keep collectively meshing that way.