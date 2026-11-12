Morning Break: Saints look to build on rushing success ahead of Panthers matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

10 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints announced today that Dr. W. Stephen Choate, the club's Head Team Orthopedist and a sports medicine specialist at Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute, has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award is presented annually by the NFL and USAA to recognize a member of the NFL family who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. SEE MORE>>

Showing impressive grit and resolve in a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns for their second victory in their last three games on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (3-5), will look to start the second half of the 2026 season on a winning note and take advantage of the opportunity for sole possession of first place in the NFC South, when they host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Nov. 15. SEE MORE>>