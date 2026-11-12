Morning Break: Saints look to build on rushing success ahead of Panthers matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
10 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints announce Dr. W. Stephen Choate as team nominee for 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award
The New Orleans Saints announced today that Dr. W. Stephen Choate, the club's Head Team Orthopedist and a sports medicine specialist at Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute, has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award is presented annually by the NFL and USAA to recognize a member of the NFL family who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. SEE MORE>>
Showing impressive grit and resolve in a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns for their second victory in their last three games on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (3-5), will look to start the second half of the 2026 season on a winning note and take advantage of the opportunity for sole possession of first place in the NFC South, when they host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Nov. 15. SEE MORE>>
See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on Nov. 15 in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WDSU.com
New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne returned to practice Wednesday following a hamstring injury. Etienne suffered the injury during week three against the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Head Coach Kellen Moore, Etienne was limited at practice and will see how the week goes before making a decision on Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. This season, Etienne has 30 carries for 128 yards and no touchdowns. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
In last Sunday's overtime win over the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints finally got their run game going. While it wasn't their first time eclipsing 150 rushing yards in a game this season, there were some promising advancements that suggest this could be more sustainable by the team. There were three factors that set this week's success apart. The first, being more double teams allowing the team to win at the line of scrimmage. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints and Uniti Fiber hosted 50 military veterans for a Merging Vets & Players (MVP) workout session on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. Led by the Saints strength and conditioning staff, the session featured Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley.