Morning Break: Shough, Granderson deliver as Saints turn attention to Panthers

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

To begin the year, the fanbase was worried that the New Orleans Saints did not have a true complement on the opposite side of Chase Young to help generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Well, that question has been answered, as Carl Granderson has emerged as the missing edge rusher the Saints have needed this season. Granderson has now recorded at least 1.5 sacks in four consecutive games. He was in the backfield almost the entire game, finishing with 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, and 2 tackles for loss. He now has 7.5 sacks on the season and is tied for third in the league, trailing only Chase Young, who has 8, and Will Anderson Jr., who leads the NFL with 9.5. SEE MORE>>