Morning Break: Shough, Granderson deliver as Saints turn attention to Panthers

Saints News from Nola.com
New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne was eligible to come off injured reserve for last week's game against the Cleveland Browns, but the his hamstring wasn't quite ready. Could that change with a big division game against the Carolina Panthers on deck? "We'll see," coach Kellen Moore said. "He's progressing well. We'll gather some more information and make a decision." It is similar to what Moore said about wide receiver Jordyn Tyson a week earlier. Tyson ultimately joined the team for practice Wednesday and made his NFL debut against Cleveland. SEE MORE>>
Tyler Shough is keeping receipts. The New Orleans Saints second-year quarterback wants to remind teams that bypassed him in the NFL draft about the mistake they made. He added another notch to his belt Sunday by knocking off the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in overtime at the Caesars Superdome. Shough isn't a vengeful sort by nature, but he uses the perceived slight as motivation to fuel his performance and help his team. On Sunday, it worked yet again, as he drove the Saints to two late touchdowns to banish the Browns and snap the Saints' three-game home losing streak. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
To begin the year, the fanbase was worried that the New Orleans Saints did not have a true complement on the opposite side of Chase Young to help generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Well, that question has been answered, as Carl Granderson has emerged as the missing edge rusher the Saints have needed this season. Granderson has now recorded at least 1.5 sacks in four consecutive games. He was in the backfield almost the entire game, finishing with 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, and 2 tackles for loss. He now has 7.5 sacks on the season and is tied for third in the league, trailing only Chase Young, who has 8, and Will Anderson Jr., who leads the NFL with 9.5. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WhoDatDish.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough showed why people in the Who Dat Nation are obsessed with him. A huge contributor to the Saints' 23-22 overtime win against the Cleveland Browns, he stayed composed when needed. Shough absorbed and avoided sacks, and he truly helped push the team through all four and a half quarters. The Saints were 2-5 heading in and were last in the NFC South, but that hasn't been on Shough, who had over 1,700 passing yards and 13 touchdowns and even averaged a whopping 39 passes a game. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and Saints Legend Greg Fassitt joined Little Caesars Love Kitchen at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in Belle Chasse on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, to serve lunch and visit with students and faculty as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative.