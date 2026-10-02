Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will continue their three-game homestand against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), as New Orleans starts division play. With the Saints, Falcons and Panthers all at 1-2, the Saints will look to even their record and remain in at least a tie for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans will also be looking to even up the all-time regular season series against Atlanta at 57-57.
The Saints will be looking to avenge a series sweep at the hands of the Falcons, as they play in their first Monday Night Football game at the Caesars Superdome since 2022.
TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)
Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters (sideline reporters)
- National radio: Westwood One
Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color analyst)
- Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
- Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
- Stream on NFL+
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.
SAINTS MOBILE APP:
Enhance your gameday experience at the Caesars Superdome or from at home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! Download the Saints app >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT AND PROMOTIONS
PREGAME AT CHAMPIONS SQUARE
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off for ticketed guests and conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Fans will be screened and game tickets will be scanned at both entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) at the street level. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
- Stage Performance: Rebirth Album Release featuring Marc Broussard and special guests
Born from the poetry of Steve Gleason, REBIRTH transforms his words through music, collaboration and fearless creativity. Created alongside an extraordinary collection of artists, the project is rooted in Steve's belief that creativity has no limits. Marc Broussard's band and special guests will perform a selection of the album ahead of the Saints vs. Falcons Monday Night Football game.
- Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars
Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday with our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the Saints Mobile App all season long.
IN-GAME ENTERTAINMENT
- National Anthem: Irma Thomas and River Eckert
New Orleans music royalty meets the next generation as Irma Thomas and River Eckert perform the National Anthem. Known as the "Soul Queen of New Orleans," Thomas is a Grammy Award winner who performed the National Anthem for the Saints' historic return to the Superdome in 2006. Eckert is a 16-year-old pianist and vocalist carrying the city's tradition forward.
- Meta Halftime Performance: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Caesars Superdome's historic reopening, the Meta Halftime performance will honor the music, spirit, and resilience of New Orleans.
- Legend of the Game: Steve Gleason and Curtis Deloatch
Gleason and Deloatch will be honored as the Legends of the Game, 20 years after combining for one of the most iconic plays in Saints history. In the Superdome's 2006 reopening, Gleason blocked an Atlanta punt that Deloatch recovered for a touchdown, helping ignite the Saints' 23-3 victory.
GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS
- Domecoming Rally Towel Giveaway courtesy of Entergy
All fans in attendance at the Saints Week 4 game against the Falcons will receive a special Domecoming Rally Towel courtesy of Entergy.
- Limited Edition Bud Light Souvenir Cup
As the Saints take on the Falcons, fans can take home a Bud Light limited-edition souvenir cup with the purchase of a draft beer to commemorate the Week 4 matchup and Saints 60th season. The souvenir cups are available at Champions Square and the Bug Light Pontchartrain Bar behind Section 142 while supplies last.
- $6 Value Menu at Concessions Locations
To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Download the Saints app and search"Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map for the locations nearest your seat location.
- 50/50 Raffle
Fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online 48 hours before kickoff through the end of the third quarter on gameday. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit Team Gleason. Click here for 50/50 raffle details, ticket prices and winning numbers >>
- Saints Pro Shop and Merchandise Collections
Fans can celebrate our 60th season with a special merchandise collection at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can also look forward to limited‑edition retail collaborations with Denham Springs, LA–based Bomb Designs and Lafayette's Sneaker Politics this season. Find Saints Pro Shop locations on our A to Z Guide >>
- Gameday Program
Fans have a chance to purchase the Saints Gameday Program online this season, courtesy of Renaissance Publishing. Click here to purchase the weekly gameday program >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
From mobile tickets and your designated entry gate to security, concessions, Champions Square, and more, you'll find the information you need for a smooth arrival and a great Saints gameday.
Here is our list of what fans need to know on gameday:
- Mobile Ticketing
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage, Champions Square or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the Saints app or SeatGeek app.
- Gameday Parking, Directions and Traffic
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game.
- Clear Bag Policy
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the limited style and size bags, packages, or containers into the Caesars Superdome.
- Traffic Alerts
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the Saints App and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.
Additional quick links: ADA seating | Fan Code of Conduct | A to Z Gameday Guide
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups throughout the years.