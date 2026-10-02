Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will continue their three-game homestand against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), as New Orleans starts division play. With the Saints, Falcons and Panthers all at 1-2, the Saints will look to even their record and remain in at least a tie for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans will also be looking to even up the all-time regular season series against Atlanta at 57-57.