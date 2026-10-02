 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons

Oct 02, 2026 at 09:54 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
S Justin Reid (21) jumps to break up a pass during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 23, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Justin Reid (21) jumps to break up a pass during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season on Nov. 23, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will continue their three-game homestand against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), as New Orleans starts division play. With the Saints, Falcons and Panthers all at 1-2, the Saints will look to even their record and remain in at least a tie for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans will also be looking to even up the all-time regular season series against Atlanta at 57-57.

The Saints will be looking to avenge a series sweep at the hands of the Falcons, as they play in their first Monday Night Football game at the Caesars Superdome since 2022.

TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)
    Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters (sideline reporters)
  • National radio: Westwood One
    Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color analyst)
  • Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
    Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color ana­lyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
  • Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
    Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
  • Stream on NFL+
    NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.

Click here for additional ways to watch Saints games >>

SAINTS MOBILE APP:

Enhance your gameday experience at the Caesars Superdome or from at home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! Download the Saints app >>

SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT AND PROMOTIONS

PREGAME AT CHAMPIONS SQUARE

Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off for ticketed guests and conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Fans will be screened and game tickets will be scanned at both entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) at the street level. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.

  • Stage Performance: Rebirth Album Release featuring Marc Broussard and special guests
    Born from the poetry of Steve Gleason, REBIRTH transforms his words through music, collaboration and fearless creativity. Created alongside an extraordinary collection of artists, the project is rooted in Steve's belief that creativity has no limits. Marc Broussard's band and special guests will perform a selection of the album ahead of the Saints vs. Falcons Monday Night Football game.
  • Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars
    Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday with our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the Saints Mobile App all season long.

IN-GAME ENTERTAINMENT

  • National Anthem: Irma Thomas and River Eckert
    New Orleans music royalty meets the next generation as Irma Thomas and River Eckert perform the National Anthem. Known as the "Soul Queen of New Orleans," Thomas is a Grammy Award winner who performed the National Anthem for the Saints' historic return to the Superdome in 2006. Eckert is a 16-year-old pianist and vocalist carrying the city's tradition forward.
  • Meta Halftime Performance: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville
    In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Caesars Superdome's historic reopening, the Meta Halftime performance will honor the music, spirit, and resilience of New Orleans.
  • Legend of the Game: Steve Gleason and Curtis Deloatch
    Gleason and Deloatch will be honored as the Legends of the Game, 20 years after combining for one of the most iconic plays in Saints history. In the Superdome's 2006 reopening, Gleason blocked an Atlanta punt that Deloatch recovered for a touchdown, helping ignite the Saints' 23-3 victory.

Related Links

GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS

  • Domecoming Rally Towel Giveaway courtesy of Entergy
    All fans in attendance at the Saints Week 4 game against the Falcons will receive a special Domecoming Rally Towel courtesy of Entergy.
  • Limited Edition Bud Light Souvenir Cup
    As the Saints take on the Falcons, fans can take home a Bud Light limited-edition souvenir cup with the purchase of a draft beer to commemorate the Week 4 matchup and Saints 60th season. The souvenir cups are available at Champions Square and the Bug Light Pontchartrain Bar behind Section 142 while supplies last.
  • $6 Value Menu at Concessions Locations
    To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Download the Saints app and search"Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map for the locations nearest your seat location.
  • Saints Pro Shop and Merchandise Collections
    Fans can celebrate our 60th season with a special merchandise collection at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can also look forward to limited‑edition retail collaborations with Denham Springs, LA–based Bomb Designs and Lafayette's Sneaker Politics this season. Find Saints Pro Shop locations on our A to Z Guide >>

SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

From mobile tickets and your designated entry gate to security, concessions, Champions Square, and more, you'll find the information you need for a smooth arrival and a great Saints gameday.

Here is our list of what fans need to know on gameday:

  • Mobile Ticketing
    The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage, Champions Square or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the Saints app or SeatGeek app.
  • Gameday Parking, Directions and Traffic
    Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game.
  • Clear Bag Policy
    The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the limited style and size bags, packages, or containers into the Caesars Superdome.
  • Traffic Alerts
    Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the Saints App and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.

Additional quick links: ADA seating | Fan Code of Conduct | A to Z Gameday Guide

Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Falcons | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups throughout the years.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
September 25, 2006, vs. Atlanta Falcons at Louisiana Superdome - In the reopening of the Superdome following the damage it suffered a year earlier due to Hurricane Katrina, S Steve Gleason blocks a punt in the first quarter that is recovered by CB Curtis DeLoatch for a touchdown to spark a 23-3 Saints win.
1 / 25

September 25, 2006, vs. Atlanta Falcons at Louisiana Superdome - In the reopening of the Superdome following the damage it suffered a year earlier due to Hurricane Katrina, S Steve Gleason blocks a punt in the first quarter that is recovered by CB Curtis DeLoatch for a touchdown to spark a 23-3 Saints win.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020. The Saints defeated the Falcons 24-9.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020. The Saints defeated the Falcons 24-9.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) leaps over an Atlanta Falcons defender at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) leaps over an Atlanta Falcons defender at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Lamar Smith (26) leaps over players while carrying the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Lamar Smith (26) leaps over players while carrying the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on January 7, 2024.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on January 7, 2024.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tackle Willie Roaf (77) prepares to block an Atlanta Falcons defender at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints tackle Willie Roaf (77) prepares to block an Atlanta Falcons defender at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.

New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine (28) runs for a 5-yard gain while being brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Mark Fields (55) Sunday Oct. 10, 1999 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Looking on are Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (7) and Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell (59).
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine (28) runs for a 5-yard gain while being brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Mark Fields (55) Sunday Oct. 10, 1999 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Looking on are Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (7) and Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell (59).

Andrew J. Cohoon/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 7, 2021.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 7, 2021.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 26, 2011. The Saints defeated the Falcons 45-16.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 26, 2011. The Saints defeated the Falcons 45-16.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018. The Saints defeated the Falcons 43-37 in overtime.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018. The Saints defeated the Falcons 43-37 in overtime.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) engages with an Atlanta Falcons player at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving Day.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) engages with an Atlanta Falcons player at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving Day.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) tackles an Atlanta Falcons ball carrier at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) tackles an Atlanta Falcons ball carrier at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on December 26, 2004. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-13.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on December 26, 2004. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-13.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 26, 2006. The Saints defeated the Falcons 31-13.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 26, 2006. The Saints defeated the Falcons 31-13.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle John Jenkins (92) and defensive end Paul Kruger (99) leap at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle John Jenkins (92) and defensive end Paul Kruger (99) leap at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 3, 2016. The Saints won 20-17.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 3, 2016. The Saints won 20-17.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) attempts a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) attempts a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints vs. Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Preseason Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Saints vs. Jets | 2025 NFL Week 16 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 16 game against the New York Jets

news

Saints vs. Panthers | 2025 NFL Week 15 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers

news

Saints vs. Falcons | 2025 NFL Week 12 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons

news

Saints vs. Buccaneers | 2025 NFL Week 8 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

news

Saints vs. Patriots | 2025 NFL Week 6 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 game against the New England Patriots

news

Saints vs. Giants | 2025 NFL Week 5 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 game against the New York Giants

news

Saints vs. 49ers | 2025 NFL Week 2 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers

news

Saints vs. Cardinals | 2025 NFL Week 1 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals

news

Saints vs. Broncos | 2025 NFL Preseason Week 3 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Preseason Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising