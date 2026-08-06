Morning Break: Saints run game shines at training camp, Drew Brees Hall of Fame legacy celebrated

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The fact that Roman Harper didn't line up in the offensive backfield in games with Drew Brees even 10 percent of the time should surprise no one, given that the safety rarely had much reason to be near his quarterback on the field with time remaining on the clock. But exceptions always apply. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints announced today the television broadcast team for the club's 2026 preseason schedule, featuring veteran broadcaster Joel Meyers on play-by-play, former Saints offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb serving as the color analyst, former Saints All-Pro tackle Terron Armstead joining the broadcast as the sideline reporter for games one and two and veteran sideline reporter Kelly Crull making her New Orleans debut in preseason game three. SEE MORE>>
Weather heats up; run game starts to shine. SEE MORE>>
No one gets to the Pro Football Hall of Fame alone. Behind every bronze bust is a network of people whose guidance, trust, experience and support helped make greatness possible. Coaches that took a chance on them, trainers and physical therapists that helped perfect their craft and teammates that pushed them. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The Drew Brees of three decades ago was disinclined to indulge fantasies of becoming a pro football star, believing instead that baseball was the sport he'd play in college. "Look, I was 6-foot, 170 pounds," the New Orleans Saints' career passing leader said in an interview with The Associated Press, recalling his days at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from ESPN.com
The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New Orleans Saints' camp is taking place in Metairie, Louisiana, and Saints reporter Katherine Terrell has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, August 5.
New Orleans Saints players greeted fans and signed autographs during 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, August 5.