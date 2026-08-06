Morning Break: Saints run game shines at training camp, Drew Brees Hall of Fame legacy celebrated

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The fact that Roman Harper didn't line up in the offensive backfield in games with Drew Brees even 10 percent of the time should surprise no one, given that the safety rarely had much reason to be near his quarterback on the field with time remaining on the clock. But exceptions always apply. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints announced today the television broadcast team for the club's 2026 preseason schedule, featuring veteran broadcaster Joel Meyers on play-by-play, former Saints offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb serving as the color analyst, former Saints All-Pro tackle Terron Armstead joining the broadcast as the sideline reporter for games one and two and veteran sideline reporter Kelly Crull making her New Orleans debut in preseason game three. SEE MORE>>

Weather heats up; run game starts to shine. SEE MORE>>