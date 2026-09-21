Morning Break: Saints complete comeback in Baltimore for first win of season

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Baltimore — Scared money doesn't make money, and if the New Orleans Saints have shown nothing else in the first two weeks of the regular season, it's that they're not scared money in the 2026 season. A week after going for a two-point conversion and the win in an overtime road loss to Detroit, Saints coach Kellen Moore rolled the dice on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 92 seconds left in a 17-17 game against the Ravens at M&T Stadium in Baltimore. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints rallied from another slow start to come back and defeat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 to secure their first victory of the season Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Tight end Juwan Johnson made a huge effort play to convert a third down and put the Saints in scoring position on a 26-yard reception with 1:54 to play. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Saints battle back again. For a second straight week, the Saints found their offensive mojo in the second half of a road contest. Unlike Week 1, they finished the job and can thank their ascending quarterback for leading them to victory. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints silenced some noise Sunday. They silenced, at least for a week, the skeptics who weren't so sure if second-year coach Kellen Moore has his team pointed in the right direction. And they silenced the "white noise," which is what the Baltimore Ravens called their home opener. But the story of this game wasn't the white that the Ravens and their fans wore at M&T Bank Stadium. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 20, 2026 at Gennaro's Bar. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.