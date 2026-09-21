Morning Break: Saints complete comeback in Baltimore for first win of season

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Baltimore — Scared money doesn't make money, and if the New Orleans Saints have shown nothing else in the first two weeks of the regular season, it's that they're not scared money in the 2026 season. A week after going for a two-point conversion and the win in an overtime road loss to Detroit, Saints coach Kellen Moore rolled the dice on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 92 seconds left in a 17-17 game against the Ravens at M&T Stadium in Baltimore. SEE MORE>>