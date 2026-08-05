Making a Champion

"Early on, it was a lot of walk-throughs," Carmichael said. "We didn't ever want to push him past what he was capable of. But it was also his communication with Sean and the trainers and his medical people, and just making sure that he was doing as much as he could, but not more than he could."

Until, eventually, he unquestionably could, and he let Payton know it. "(Payton) would tell that story all the time. I don't know the exact moment – but when Drew came off the field, he said, 'I felt it. It felt good today.'"

What followed was evidence of the hard work and dedication they knew they were getting when they signed Brees. "What (went) into his work week — beginning on Monday with recovery and the time he'd spend in the training room — and then the early jumpstart on the film, and then the gameplan emails coming on Tuesday," Payton told WGNO.

"He'd want to have all the plays memorized. Not just the plays, but I'd click in and I'd give him a personnel (grouping) and I'd start with a call, and he'd complete the sentence in the huddle. By Thursday (or) Friday it was in his mind, (and) he did what so many great players did during their career — he made the work week so much more difficult for not only himself, but for everyone else, so that on Sunday it slowed down."

"I think the people that were around him always believed that he had those abilities both mentally and physically," Carmichael said. "And it just worked out — great situation, the combination between him and Sean. And really, when he got to New Orleans, the biggest message to him was that this is your team, you're going to lead us and we're going to be patient."

Patience was rewarded. Brees helped fast-forward New Orleans into being a must-see, prime-time television event and a franchise destination spot for free agents. New Orleans went 142-86 during the regular season with Brees and 9-8 in the playoffs, including a win in Super Bowl XLIV. Along the way, he flashed levels of athleticism and competitiveness that Payton admired.

"I don't know that people really appreciate how exceptional of an athlete he is," Payton said. "He was someone that, I think oftentimes, because he's 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2, we (don't) associate that with athleticism and he was one of those guys that could vertically jump up and dunk a basketball. He was a great foot athlete — beat (former world No. 1 singles player) Andy Roddick in youth tennis. So, his physical skillset was certainly something that set him apart.

"And then, all those intangibles that you would look for at that position specifically — the work ethic, the drive. There was always a chip on his shoulder, wanting to prove to people that he could do this. But I think the single biggest thing was, he had a way of making everyone around him level up. His competitive nature, you felt — even as his head coach, like, that drive to put together the perfect gameplan. Some people just have it, and he certainly did."

That, paired with an astronomical level of calm, made Brees one of the best.

"The thing about him when he played is, you could tune in to a game and you could never tell if he was up 14 or down 14, or up 21 or down 21, unless they showed you the scoreboard," Payton said.

That calm may or may not evaporate Saturday for Brees. And the same applies to Payton, who will present Brees for induction.

"He means everything to me. I love him… He's one of the closest players that I've ever coached," Payton said. "We were together so long, at a position where you're linked so often together — head coach and quarterback. And he epitomized exactly what we were looking for and what we needed.