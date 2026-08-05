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Making a Champion
Inside the stories of the people who shaped Drew Brees' Hall of Fame journey
By John DeShazier Aug 05, 2026
Photographs By Butch Dill

No one gets to the Pro Football Hall of Fame alone.

Behind every bronze bust is a network of people whose guidance, trust, experience and support helped make greatness possible. Coaches that took a chance on them, trainers and physical therapists that helped perfect their craft and teammates that pushed them.

Drew Brees' journey was no different. The quarterback who would go on to rewrite Saints history and become one of the NFL's most accomplished passers was shaped by countless people. As Brees prepares for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8, 2026, those who played a role in his remarkable career share the moments that defined it.

Their stories reveal how a Hall of Famer is made — but they also unanimously point to the one ingredient no one else could provide: Brees' sheer force of will.

THE SURGEON

Dr. James Andrews

Mari Darr Welch | Associated Press

Dr. James Andrews wasn't on the San Diego Chargers sideline on Dec. 31, 2005, and he wasn't in a suite at Qualcomm Stadium during the Chargers' 23-7 loss to the Broncos that day.

He didn't need to be.

The nationally-televised broadcast provided the famed orthopedist all the information he needed to make an immediate, and strikingly accurate, diagnosis about the second-quarter injury sustained by Chargers fifth-year quarterback Drew Brees.

"Drew was standing on his goal line and he had a fumble, and (the ball) was at about the 5-yard line. And he did something a quarterback probably shouldn't ever do," Andrews said. "He tried to recover the ball on the field with everybody falling on it. But that was Drew."

Brees dived forward, landing on his throwing side, and reached his arm out to grab the ball and bring it to his chest. "Some big, heavy guy fell on top of him and pushed him straight down, which jerked his arm over his head violently. When he came off the field, I could see what happened. He was holding his arm up over his head and I knew then just watching on TV that he had dislocated his throwing arm out of the bottom."

Subluxation erecta. Subluxation, meaning out of the joint. And erecta, meaning the arm was extended upward over his head. Brees couldn't bring his arm down because the dislocation had happened out of the bottom of the socket.

"It's a very, very unusual injury," Andrews said. "Most dislocations occur out of the front, some of them occur out of the back. But to have it come out of the bottom…it's terrible. It tears up everything in your shoulder."

Soon, destiny called. "(The Chargers') orthopedic surgeon was a friend of mine, and he called and asked me about it some days later. I told him what I had seen and what type of dislocation he had. Drew's agent was (also) a good friend of mine and most of the players that he had that got hurt, he sent to me."

Drew-Brees-Chargers-Shoulder-Injury-1920
DENIS POROY/2005 AP

Sending Brees to Andrews, whose practice was in Birmingham, Ala., turned out to be among the most pivotal decisions in Brees' career.

Brees played 15 NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints after 2005. But for all the extraordinary exploits he compiled on the field with New Orleans, his Saints career began with a complex surgical procedure in Birmingham.

"It was a terrible injury," Andrews said. "He had multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder because of the way it came out. It tore up the ligaments all the way around his shoulder, the rotator cuff, the labrum all the way around the whole shoulder joint."

Fortunately, Andrews was able to get to work quickly, while it could still be fixed anatomically. Brees underwent surgery on Jan. 6, 2006 — just four days after the injury occurred.

"I had two of my best fellows (Drs. Lyle Cain and Jeff Dugas) working with me, so the three of us were the team that really operated on his shoulder. We worked as a team — otherwise, we had so much to do surgically…it would have taken forever. And we got the surgery done as quick as you could possibly do it, and as good as you could possibly do it. I remember coming out to the recovery room and talking to Drew and I told him what had happened, and I told him that we had fixed this as good as you could ever possibly fix it."

Of course, Andrews always wants to be positive when regrouping with a player in the recovery room after a surgery. But there was no need coddle Brees or appease him with false promises. "I knew how motivated he was. That was the main thing that helped him get well. He's one of the most motivated athletes I've ever had the privilege of taking care of."

"(But) that was an injury that most throwers — their career is on the line. I didn't approach it that way. I felt as well as we had done surgically, and with him staying in Birmingham with (physical therapist) Kevin (Wilks), and his intelligence and his motivation, that he would be successful. And we approached it with a very positive attitude throughout his whole recovery."

Other than a trip to New Orleans to sign a six-year, $60 million contract with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent — Brees stayed in Birmingham with his in-laws, who lived there, through four months of rehabilitation.

"I've said many, many times that with this injury, rehabilitation is (often) more important than the actual surgical procedure itself," Andrews said. "He was fortunate to have Kevin and he was fortunate enough to be able to stay there with Kevin for a long period of time and get really good rehab."

Andrews' optimism helped the deal along with the Saints. "I told them that I thought he would be fine. In one sense, I stuck my neck out to tell them I thought he would be OK, (but) the reason I was able to do that was because of the motivation that Drew had and the amount of work he did with Kevin Wilk.

"I always give him and Kevin the credit for his recovery, to be able to do all that, that quick. All we did was put him back together, and that was a period of a couple of hours. All the rehab he did with Kevin was hours and hours and hours, and that's what got him back so quick."

Quicker than even Andrews believed was possible. He was surprised Brees didn't miss the 2006 season; a not-completely-healthy Brees opened training camp with the Saints that season in Jackson, Miss.

"Of all the athletes I've ever operated on, he's one of what I call my signature athletes," Andrews said. "He's certainly one of the finest gentlemen and athletes that I've ever had the privilege to take care of."

THE REBUILDER

 Dr. Kevin Wilk

Rogelio V. Solis | Associated Press

Turns out, despite having worked with famed orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews for around a decade prior to 2006, that didn't mean that Dr. Kevin Wilk had seen it all.

But at least Wilk was given a head's up regarding future New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who'd suffered a shoulder injury in the final game of his five-year career with the San Diego Chargers.

"When he told me about Drew, he said, 'Man, you've got your work cut out — it's a real significant injury, it's really bad, it's on his throwing shoulder, I'm not quite sure,'" said Wilk, a physical therapist and expert in sports injury and orthopedic lesion rehabilitation. "Which, coming out of his mouth is very unusual. That's not Dr. Andrews' personality. So he had a little bit of trepidation about the recovery, and that it was going to be that big of a challenge got my attention."

But after meeting Brees, any scintilla of doubt dissolved.

"The night of the surgery I went up to the room and his folks were there, his wife, and I could just tell in the room, everybody was a little bit uptight," Wilk said. "I think everybody realized the magnitude of the problem but to be perfectly honest — I said this to Dr. Andrews a few nights later privately — I said I know everybody's unsure, but I've (never been) so sure about anybody in my life.

"I said there is no way this guy is not making it back. (Andrews) said, 'Don't be too sure now.' I said, 'I'd bet my house.'"

All Wilk and Brees needed was for the hard work to match the optimism. Instead of matching, it surpassed.

"With the labrum being pulled off all the way around, that was new to me, to be quite honest," said Wilk, who currently has 39 years of experience and is co-founder of Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Ala. "We'd seen it where the majority was pulled off, but I'd never seen it all the way around like that."

Initially, the plan was for Brees to stay and rehab in Birmingham for about a week, then return to San Diego. Wilk went to San Diego to transition the rehab plan to a training staff there.

"After about a week or so, it just wasn't clicking. And he said 'Can I come back?' And he was basically here the whole time. You have to understand, he came in at 8, 8:30 in the morning every day, stayed till noon, then went to lunch and came back at 2 and he'd rehab until about 4:30 p.m. That's six-and-a-half, seven hours and that's not BS.

"In the afternoon it was legs and some recovery and a little bit of arm, but the morning was arm, arm, arm. I'm talking five days a week and a few hours on Saturday."

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ROGELIO V. SOLIS/AP2006

Soon, Wilk said, the biggest concern was whether Brees would push himself too hard. "He's a guy if you tell him 10, he's going to do 20, you say two sets, he's going to do four sets. You say let's take tomorrow off and he's here anyway. He's just super dedicated. It's unsurpassed, his dedication."

The challenge became getting Brees to slow down. "First, you've got to respect the healing properties," Wilk said. "Not only had the labrum pulled off all the way around, but also torn rotator cuff. It's the throwing shoulder so you have to respect that. We did things, but at the same token, we gradually ramped up and explained (that) to him.

"We pushed the envelope, to be quite honest. We didn't do a conservative approach; it wasn't careless, but it was leading edge, so to speak. Kind of pushing our luck a little bit. But also, we were willing to pull back if pushing our luck led to some problems. We had a few setbacks, he got a little sore, but it actually was pretty smooth sailing. It was kind of ridiculous."

Perhaps most ridiculous — or, at least, ridiculous sounding — was that Brees wanted to be ready to play in the preseason. September was an optimistic target after undergoing such a major surgery the first week of January.

"What was projected by Dr. Andrews was different than what Drew did," Wilk said. "So, he shaved a little bit of time off. We had our plan and Dr. Andrews had his plan, and Drew kept saying, 'Don't tell (Andrews), I think I can be ready first game, I want to be ready for the first game.' And then it was, 'I've got to get an exhibition game, I can't just do first game.' And that's kind of how it rolled up.

"But the gameplan wasn't August and camp, it was more September. And everybody bought into it. (Saints) Coach (Sean) Payton never pushed. And the training staff — Scottie Patton was the trainer at the time — all he ever asked was, 'What do you need me to do? Tell me what to do.'

"It was 120 percent buy-in by everybody. The teamwork is what makes it work. Nobody got off the rails, so to speak. It was a good thing, it's nice when it all comes together like that."

It wasn't just good. The process went about as well as it possibly could have.

"Oh, God, yeah. Without a doubt," Wilk said. "I couldn't have asked for anything better as far as a time frame. Even if he would have come back sooner and went to camp more and threw more, it probably would have beat up his shoulder. He was going to work so hard at it that the only concern was him doing harm to himself by trying too hard, pushing too hard."

Brees pushed through 15 more seasons, all with the Saints, and threw for 68,010 of his 80,358 career passing yards and 491 of his 571 touchdowns.

Wilk expected recovery, but not another decade-and-a-half of Hall of Fame-level greatness. "Probably not, with the magnitude of the injury, the rigors of the NFL," Wilk said. "But he's such a wonderful workout guy, and takes care of himself…I think that's what allowed him to play that long. And also, obviously his mind, pushing through stuff — just pure dedication."

THE TEACHER

Tom House

Tom House

Drew Brees became the Saints' $60 million man the second he signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2006.

But really, he had much more in common with The Six Million Dollar Man.

Remember him? The 1970s television series in which the lead character, USAF Colonel Steve Austin — portrayed by Lee Majors — was rebuilt with bionic parts following a test flight crash?

Remember the mantra? "We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was."

Brees' right shoulder — his throwing shoulder — required reconstruction after he tore the labrum in his final game with the San Diego Chargers on Dec. 31, 2005. When he had his introductory news conference with the Saints two-and-a-half months later on March 14, 2006, he couldn't lift his arm, let alone throw a football.

"We had to start over from scratch," said Tom House, Brees' throwing coach. "He really couldn't even comb his hair, couldn't brush his teeth. It was a major reconstruction. Dr. (James) Andrews (the orthopedist who performed Brees' shoulder surgery) — we kind of laugh about it now — but he didn't think Drew would ever be able to throw a football again."

House and Brees met every morning at 6 to "just chip away at stuff. Not necessarily weight training but doing resistance training, going through throwing motions."

In 15 seasons following the surgery, all with the Saints, Brees threw for 68,010 of his career 80,358 passing yards, 491 of his 571 touchdowns, totaled 6,017 of his 7,142 completions, stacked 142 of his 172 victories, posted all five of his All-Pro seasons and registered 12 of his 13 Pro Bowl nods, in a career that led to a first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

House says The Six Million Dollar Man comparison is an accurate one.

"That's exactly what ended up happening, but we didn't know it was happening at the time. Every day was a new day. We started paying attention to his nutrition, his sleep, his blood chemistry, his emotional management. We did a complete overhaul of everything he'd been really, really good at before, and he came out of it better for the experience."

It took a healthy dose of faith. Exercises and rehabilitation methods that have become accepted practices were trial-and-error approaches in 2006. "All those weird things where you'd see cardiovascular and going through these strange motions as a facilitator to throw," House said.

"When we first started, Drew would just hold his arms in a goalpost position and keep them there while the rest of his body did football stuff. He'd do footwork and hip and shoulder separation because he couldn't move his arm really well.  We just kept doing small, small, small until small became medium, and medium became large, and the intensity came. When he came out at the end of the summer, he was actually throwing the football as well as he'd ever thrown.

"I'd like to say we knew what we were doing, but we didn't. We were just kind of letting it flow: 'Tell me what this feels like, that looks pretty good, let's try this, let's try that.' But he got a really good surgery from Dr. Andrews, some really good regular rehab from Dr. Andrews' physical therapy group, and then it was just Drew and me doing silly stuff that turned out to be a really good way to reprogram the arm to throw."

As a Saint, Brees led New Orleans to victory in Super Bowl XLIV in the 2009 season, led the NFL in passing yards seven times and led the league in touchdown passes four times.

"All we had was the faith that if we continued to move forward, if we just got a little bit better at something every day, then it would work out in the end," House said. "It was all brand new, we didn't know what we were doing. We just did stuff. It sounds kind of haphazard but what it was, was controlled chaos."

It wouldn't have worked without Brees' determination. House said their relationship began mostly as a mental coach before evolving into a throwing coach, and their time together deepened the friendship. House swells with pride at Brees' accomplishments and his induction.

"During the rehab, Drew and I probably spent every day for about three months that summer," he said. "He kind of became one of my family members. It wasn't necessarily a quote-unquote 'coach' situation at the time. It was, more than anything else, a friendship that developed into, 'Let's try this, let's experiment with this.'"

What House calls experimentation ultimately built the Hall of Famer we know today, and with him, a new approach to throwing a football that quarterbacks still use today.

A career of accolades and honors followed, and House looks on fondly at his friend and rehabilitation co-conspirator. "I'm proud of him for his every day. He tried to get better at something. That was our mini-goal, and the little teeny things started adding up."

"It's a career that was really established and rebuilt primarily through his hard work, some good information and a belief system in Dr. Andrews, myself and his wife (Brittany)" House said. "Everybody had a contribution, but it wouldn't have worked at all unless Drew was the person that he was."

THE COACHES

Sean Payton and Pete Carmichael

Michael C. Hebert

The recollection from Sean Payton is that, despite reports to the contrary, Drew Brees indeed had a choice to make in 2006.

Payton, hired as a first-time head coach by the Saints roughly two weeks after Brees had shoulder surgery in January, said the Saints had to come up with something special in order to entice Brees away from the Miami Dolphins.

"On the record, Miami did offer," Payton said during a lengthy February interview with WGNO-TV in New Orleans. "They just didn't guarantee as much of the contract. And we were post-Katrina, and we had to be aggressive. And so, I think we guaranteed all of it."

If true, it turned out to be the best $60 million guarantee in franchise history because Brees accepted it, ran with it and became one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history en route to becoming a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Payton-Brees collaboration lasted all 15 years of Brees' career with the Saints, and gave Payton an intimate view of the totality of Brees — from the shoulder surgery comeback, to the Super Bowl victory, to the relentless pursuit of perfection that led to accolade after accolade.

"You'll never be able to appreciate the work week grind for a player like him at his position," Payton said. "When he came to New Orleans, he had suffered an injury that no other quarterback had suffered before, so there was no precedent, there was no understanding for sure if there was going to be a full recovery."

"I left San Diego relatively quickly after he had gotten injured," said Pete Carmichael, who was with the Chargers as an offensive assistant and quality control coach (2002-03) and assistant wide receivers and quality control coach (2005-05) before Payton hired him to be Saints quarterbacks coach in January 2006. "Whatever the doctors said about the extent (of the injury) and all of that, I really did not know that. The thing I knew was, whatever the significance, you knew he was the type of guy that was going to work to overcome that situations. We knew about the person, the make-up, the characteristics that you can't coach. And knew that he would attack this rehab and get back to the player that he was."

Drew-Brees-Camp-Payton-Carmichael-1920
ROGELIO V. SOLIS

"Early on, it was a lot of walk-throughs," Carmichael said. "We didn't ever want to push him past what he was capable of. But it was also his communication with Sean and the trainers and his medical people, and just making sure that he was doing as much as he could, but not more than he could."

Until, eventually, he unquestionably could, and he let Payton know it. "(Payton) would tell that story all the time. I don't know the exact moment – but when Drew came off the field, he said, 'I felt it. It felt good today.'"

What followed was evidence of the hard work and dedication they knew they were getting when they signed Brees. "What (went) into his work week — beginning on Monday with recovery and the time he'd spend in the training room — and then the early jumpstart on the film, and then the gameplan emails coming on Tuesday," Payton told WGNO.

"He'd want to have all the plays memorized. Not just the plays, but I'd click in and I'd give him a personnel (grouping) and I'd start with a call, and he'd complete the sentence in the huddle. By Thursday (or) Friday it was in his mind, (and) he did what so many great players did during their career — he made the work week so much more difficult for not only himself, but for everyone else, so that on Sunday it slowed down."

"I think the people that were around him always believed that he had those abilities both mentally and physically," Carmichael said. "And it just worked out — great situation, the combination between him and Sean. And really, when he got to New Orleans, the biggest message to him was that this is your team, you're going to lead us and we're going to be patient."

Patience was rewarded. Brees helped fast-forward New Orleans into being a must-see, prime-time television event and a franchise destination spot for free agents. New Orleans went 142-86 during the regular season with Brees and 9-8 in the playoffs, including a win in Super Bowl XLIV. Along the way, he flashed levels of athleticism and competitiveness that Payton admired.

"I don't know that people really appreciate how exceptional of an athlete he is," Payton said. "He was someone that, I think oftentimes, because he's 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2, we (don't) associate that with athleticism and he was one of those guys that could vertically jump up and dunk a basketball. He was a great foot athlete — beat (former world No. 1 singles player) Andy Roddick in youth tennis. So, his physical skillset was certainly something that set him apart.

"And then, all those intangibles that you would look for at that position specifically — the work ethic, the drive. There was always a chip on his shoulder, wanting to prove to people that he could do this. But I think the single biggest thing was, he had a way of making everyone around him level up. His competitive nature, you felt — even as his head coach, like, that drive to put together the perfect gameplan. Some people just have it, and he certainly did."

That, paired with an astronomical level of calm, made Brees one of the best.

"The thing about him when he played is, you could tune in to a game and you could never tell if he was up 14 or down 14, or up 21 or down 21, unless they showed you the scoreboard," Payton said.

That calm may or may not evaporate Saturday for Brees. And the same applies to Payton, who will present Brees for induction.

"He means everything to me. I love him… He's one of the closest players that I've ever coached," Payton said. "We were together so long, at a position where you're linked so often together — head coach and quarterback. And he epitomized exactly what we were looking for and what we needed.

"I think had it been any other quarterback with that injury, there would have been some concern. But I remember everyone talking about it, and we were banking on his makeup and his drive, and all of that came to fruition."

THE TARGET

Marques Colston

Michael C. Hebert

In the illustrious 20-year, Pro Football Hall of Fame career of Drew Brees, no teammate caught more passes (711) for more yards (9,759) and more touchdowns (72) than Marques Colston.

And possibly, no teammate ever was on the same page with Brees on the field as much as Colston, a seventh-round draft pick from Hofstra in 2006, the year Brees signed with the Saints as a free agent.

"I always called it a 'Thought Partnership,'" said Colston, who played his entire 10-year career in New Orleans, with Brees as his only quarterback. "Because if you play with Drew for any amount of time that's what it truly becomes, and you get to a place where you see the field the way he sees the field, and vice versa. So, I take a lot of pride in being able to develop that kind of thought partnership with such a high-level competitor for the 10 years that we played together.

"And just being able to go out and compete and go play chess against some of these defenses in the way that…it's the consistent excellence over a 10-year span together that is really what I hang my hat on. Because in order to do it for that long, your body physically changes and you've got to manufacture different ways to get to the same level of production. Being able to do that with him for a 10-year time span, that's what I take a lot of pride in."

Brees was entering his sixth NFL season when he joined the Saints. Colston, a student of the game, had an idea who New Orleans had acquired.

"I have always been a football fan, so I knew who Drew was, knew the injury he was coming off of and more than anything else, you enter a locker room and you're a fan of a lot of the guys that are in there," Colston said. "I was definitely a fan of Drew before I met him. It was a pretty cool way to get introduced."

And even though Brees was rehabbing his surgically-repaired right (throwing) shoulder in training camp and was limited, Colston said Brees was distinctly different from other Saints quarterbacks.

He caught his first pass from Brees late in training camp.

Drew-Brees-Marques-Colston-v4-1920

"It definitely wasn't a ton of zip on it, but you realized pretty quickly that he was such a cerebral guy, that he was going to put the ball exactly where he wanted it," Colston said. "And it was funny because catching the ball from other guys, you'd be able to see the ball come out of their hands but with Drew, the ball would be out of his hand before you hit your break sometimes. So it was kind of a different experience catching balls from him."

From there, it was a matter of time before Brees' shoulder totally healed and his passes regained their zip.

"The speed ramped up as the season went along," Colston said. "That first game in Cleveland, the offense was pretty much built around (running backs) Reggie (Bush) and Deuce (McAllister) and we kind of passed the ball situationally. But by midseason we kind of hit our stride and we were airing that thing out. Those first couple of weeks, he started to hit his stride and the passing game started to take off."

Colston caught 70 passes for 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns that season. He topped 1,000 receiving yards six times and posted 900-yard seasons twice. He caught 70 or more passes seven times as he became a focal point in Brees' assault on the franchise and NFL record books.

"It was a really interesting mix of, he's a football savant and his ability to manipulate everything around him always sparked my curiosity," Colston said. "Like, how do you prepare to a level where you are literally manipulating not just the defense, not just the coverage, (but) you're manipulating the protection schemes, you're creating pockets for you to throw the ball through the protection schemes.

"So just watching his preparation was one thing, but then you combine that with that maniacal competitive edge that he had, he was just somebody that elevated you just by being around him. Because, partially, you didn't want to be the weak link, and you didn't want to let him down. So, he just kept that bar so high just watching him prepare, watching him compete –  it was contagious."

Brees lasted five more years after Colston's final season, and it was just as mesmerizing to watch as it was to participate.

"It was interesting because it was such a slow start with him coming off the shoulder injury," Colston said. "But I would say 2007-08, when he really hit his stride and the offense was able to fully open up — you knew he was going to take care of his body, you knew he was always going to be ahead of the defense just in preparation, and just watching how tough he was and seeing him play through certain things injury-wise that most guys would have sat down, you had an idea that he was going to figure out how manufacture longevity.

"But 15 years in New Orleans, 20 combined, to play at that high of a level and almost still be ascending all the way through Year 17 or 18, just taking a step back and having an opportunity to watch those last handful of years as a fan and not necessarily a peer anymore, you start to realize how impressive it was that he was able to still ascend at that point in his career."

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Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
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JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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