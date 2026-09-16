Morning Break: Saints turn focus to Week 2, Vernon Broughton earns praise

Saints News from SI.com
In its 31-30 overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints came up with one turnover. Actually, we all know it should have been two, but that's in another article we wrote. The lone "official" turnover came on a strip-tackle by defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, his first as a Saint. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from APNews.com
The New Orleans Saints are moving on to Week 2 sounding more emboldened than disappointed by their season-opening loss to Detroit. "We're in a good place," Saints veteran safety Justin Reid said Monday, a day after the 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions. "When we click on all cylinders, it's evident what we can do." SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.