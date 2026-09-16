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Morning Break: Saints turn focus to Week 2, Vernon Broughton earns praise

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, September 16

Sep 16, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from SI.com

First Ever Forced, then Fumble Recovery Makes Saints 2nd Year Lineman Heap Praise

In its 31-30 overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints came up with one turnover. Actually, we all know it should have been two, but that's in another article we wrote. The lone "official" turnover came on a strip-tackle by defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, his first as a Saint. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from APNews.com

Saints enter Week 2 emboldened by their dramatic near comeback in Detroit

The New Orleans Saints are moving on to Week 2 sounding more emboldened than disappointed by their season-opening loss to Detroit. "We're in a good place," Saints veteran safety Justin Reid said Monday, a day after the 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions. "When we click on all cylinders, it's evident what we can do." SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Cam Jordan visits Jefferson Elementary School

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
8 / 15

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
9 / 15

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
10 / 15

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
11 / 15

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
13 / 15

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
14 / 15

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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