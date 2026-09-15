Morning Break: Saints playmakers step up in season opener

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The poetry amid the violence is noticeable when it comes to Devaughn Vele. The full-body layout catches on Sunday — a 1-yarder for a touchdown to pull the Saints to within 21-14 in the third quarter against Detroit, and a 31-yarder on third-and-5 in the fourth quarter that extended the drive which led to Daniel Carlson's 28-yard field goal to pull New Orleans to within 21-17 — were worthy of being hung in Sunday's NFL Louvre of receptions. SEE MORE>>
There's nothing Chase Young would do differently. "If I get another chance like that, I'm gonna tackle him the same way," Young said, laughing. After he laughed, Young he let out a jovial "Whoo" — suggesting he wanted to make sure he properly described the play without crossing any boundaries. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed EDGE Jonah Williams to the practice squad. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
The New Orleans Saints rallied from a 21-point deficit to force overtime against the Detroit Lions, but fell just short in a 31-30 season-opening loss when a potential game-winning 2-point conversion pass to Bryce Lance fell incomplete. After Detroit opened overtime with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Shough answered on the Saints' possession with an 8-yard touchdown strike to tight end Noah Fant. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Devaughn Vele had a number of big catches in Sunday's 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, but the New Orleans Saints wide receiver said the most hyped up he felt all day was when he saw rookie Bryce Lance convert the biggest play of his young career. It was fourth-and-12 with less than two minutes left in regulation. The Saints were down 7, and the game was on the line. So as he avoided the blitz, quarterback Tyler Shough climbed the pocket and fired a pass toward Lance's direction. SEE MORE>>