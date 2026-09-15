Morning Break: Saints playmakers step up in season opener

Saints News from Nola.com

Devaughn Vele had a number of big catches in Sunday's 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, but the New Orleans Saints wide receiver said the most hyped up he felt all day was when he saw rookie Bryce Lance convert the biggest play of his young career. It was fourth-and-12 with less than two minutes left in regulation. The Saints were down 7, and the game was on the line. So as he avoided the blitz, quarterback Tyler Shough climbed the pocket and fired a pass toward Lance's direction. SEE MORE>>