Morning Break: Saints offense enters Week 1 with optimism

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

After the New Orleans Saints played Dallas in the preseason finale, and after the starters dressed and stretched and went through their pregame drills for the occasion, but were held out of the game, running back Travis Etienne Jr. likened it to putting a cake in front of him and telling him he couldn't eat it. SEE MORE>>

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>