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Morning Break: Saints offense enters Week 1 with optimism

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, September 11

Sep 11, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Morning-Break-9-11-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Sunday is feeding day for New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne

After the New Orleans Saints played Dallas in the preseason finale, and after the starters dressed and stretched and went through their pregame drills for the occasion, but were held out of the game, running back Travis Etienne Jr. likened it to putting a cake in front of him and telling him he couldn't eat it. SEE MORE>>

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints kick off 2026 season with enhanced fan experiences, community celebrations and signature moments honoring six decades of Black and Gold

The New Orleans Saints will officially kick off the 2026 season Sunday, September 13, ushering in the return of the Black and Gold and the excitement of football across the Gulf South. Fans are encouraged to celebrate by sporting their favorite Saints attire as the region prepares for another unforgettable season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WGNO.com

Saints QB Tyler Shough is ready to show fans their optimism is warranted

Finding a franchise quarterback is arguably the hardest thing to do in the NFL. Tyler Shough went 5-4 as the Saints' starter last year after being thrown into the fire, making fans optimistic that he could be the guy. For the past eight months they've been eagerly waiting to see what's next for him. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NYTimes.com

How to watch the 2026 New Orleans Saints: The channels to know in Who Dat Nation

The New Orleans Saints finished their 2025 campaign showing promise, winning four of their last five games. In the wide-open NFC South, they're aiming to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, despite some questions still to answer. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints High School Coach of the Week 2026 | Coach Francois

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
1 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
2 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
3 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
4 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
5 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
6 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
7 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
8 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
9 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
10 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
11 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.
12 / 12

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Devin Francois of Sarah T. Reed High School as the latest Coach of the Week. The Olympians are off to a 1-0 start this season and are set to face L.B. Landry on Friday, September 11th.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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