Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 6

"(The run game) is a huge focus for us going into this camp. Everything — all attention to details during this camp are going to be huge…Kamara and Etienne both back there, I mean, we're going to be able to run the ball a lot because we're going to have a lot of gas in the gas tank with those two.

"It's a blessing. (Because) if you want to run the ball four, five times in a row — if you're gaining yards — you can. Because you've got two backs who can do it. I believe both of them are elite pass-catchers, whether that's in the screen game or whenever we need them on hot routes, or anything like that. Having two guys that can do it at that high of a level — it's just an added weapon, and defenses are going to have to watch out for that. " - Dillon Radunz