Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 6

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, August 5.
Saints face hottest day of camp so far
"We want our guys to go in that freezer any time they get a chance…There's a few guys just from a medical perspective, we encourage them. They kind of have to get in there. But we just encourage all of our guys. There's different windows of opportunity depending on what drills are going on — guys getting in those coolers just so we can cool down and get ourselves back ready…Hopefully the guys have enough time to kind of slide in there when they need to. - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
"Obviously, it was a hot one today. You really find out what you're made of on days like today. We're starting to get into those dog days of camp, and it's time to grow and time to flourish on these days." - Dillon Radunz
"It's real. I experienced it at Miami last year too, so I feel like I got a little bit of a prep for it, but it's real. The humidity is no joke." - Zach Wilson
Run game starts to heat up
"(The run game) is a huge focus for us going into this camp. Everything — all attention to details during this camp are going to be huge…Kamara and Etienne both back there, I mean, we're going to be able to run the ball a lot because we're going to have a lot of gas in the gas tank with those two.
"It's a blessing. (Because) if you want to run the ball four, five times in a row — if you're gaining yards — you can. Because you've got two backs who can do it. I believe both of them are elite pass-catchers, whether that's in the screen game or whenever we need them on hot routes, or anything like that. Having two guys that can do it at that high of a level — it's just an added weapon, and defenses are going to have to watch out for that. " - Dillon Radunz
Another big performance from Barion Brown
"His energy he brings — I think that's important. You need guys like that who kind of raise the level of juice and enthusiasm at practice. And I think he backs it by how he plays. He's got that spark plug component to him when he makes a play and I love the way he celebrates. I think that's an important part of this thing and so, I think he's done a really good job." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
"He's a freak athlete. He's got a lot of energy — he's running around all over the place. And he's raw, so he's learning and he's a fun one to just watch in space, too... That's why you love those young guys, man. When they first come in they got so much juice." - Zach Wilson