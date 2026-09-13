Morning Break: Saints place Audric Estimé on injured reserve ahead of Week 1 vs Detroit Lions

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Entering the 2026 season, the level of enthusiasm surrounding the New Orleans Saints has noticeably increased.
Winning four of the last five games in the '25 season, and exiting the year with a clearcut, No. 1 quarterback (Tyler Shough) who played his way into contention for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, can do that for a franchise. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed tight end Treyton Welch to the active roster and placed running back Audric Estimé on Injured Reserve. Additionally, the club has elevated wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and running back CJ Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations) for tomorrow's contest at the Detroit Lions. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
As the New Orleans Saints get set to square off against the Detroit Lions, the team will be relying on some unknown or unheralded players to make a difference in Motown.
Outside of the team's biggest names such as quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge rusher Chase Young and running back Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans will need contributions from players lesser known to those not invested in the Saints. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Sports.Yahoo.com
The New Orleans Saints made a late change to their running back room before the 2026 season opener, placing Audric Estimé on injured reserve and elevating rookie CJ Donaldson from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The Purvis High School Tornadoes hosted the Sumrall High School Bobcats during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 11, 2026.
New Orleans Saints families and staff joined local organizations for a nationwide day of service in observation of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Volunteers packed meals at the Caesars Superdome that were donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.