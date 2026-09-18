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Morning Break: Saints encouraged by Alvin Kamara's progress ahead of Ravens matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, September 18

Sep 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Running back Alvin Kamara ready to make season debut for New Orleans Saints

The last year Alvin Kamara didn't play in a New Orleans Saints season opener was 2016, and that's because Kamara wasn't a Saint in 2016. He was beginning his final college season, at Tennessee. So last week, sitting out the first opener of his 10-year NFL career — the Saints' 31-30, overtime road lost to Detroit — was about as foreign as you'd imagine it would be for the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (7,250), yards from scrimmage (12,198), touchdowns (87) and rushing touchdowns (61). SEE MORE>>

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Quarterback Tyler Shough, receiver Chris Olave growing as offensive force for New Orleans Saints

At times during the first 36 minutes of game clock time in the New Orleans Saints' season opener against Detroit — frankly, most of the time New Orleans was on offense — second-year quarterback Tyler Shough looked nothing like the best quarterback in the NFL. But it didn't dissuade receiver Chris Olave from telling him that, and eventually, Shough begin to deliver on the hype job in the 31-30, overtime loss. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints ‘feel good about’ Alvin Kamara’s status for Week 2 clash vs Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and he appears to be on track to make his season debut this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. "I feel good about Alvin," coach Kellen Moore said when asked if Kamara would be available for the Week 2 contest. "He's done an awesome job, so he's right where he needs to be." SEE MORE>>

Saints News from ESPN.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara practices, 'moving well' after MCL sprain

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has "no limitations" and said his knee feels good just one month after spraining his MCL in a practice against the Dallas Cowboys. "If it wasn't right, I wouldn't be in," Kamara said Thursday as the Saints prepared for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. "So I feel great. Moving well." SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 9/17/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
3 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
5 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
6 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
7 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
8 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
11 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
13 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
14 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
15 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
16 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
17 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
18 / 18

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Best of Saints defense vs. Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
1 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
2 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
3 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
4 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
5 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
6 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
7 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
8 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
9 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
10 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
11 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
12 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
13 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
14 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
15 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
16 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
17 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
18 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
19 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
20 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
21 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
22 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
23 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
24 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
25 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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