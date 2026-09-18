Morning Break: Saints encouraged by Alvin Kamara's progress ahead of Ravens matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The last year Alvin Kamara didn't play in a New Orleans Saints season opener was 2016, and that's because Kamara wasn't a Saint in 2016. He was beginning his final college season, at Tennessee. So last week, sitting out the first opener of his 10-year NFL career — the Saints' 31-30, overtime road lost to Detroit — was about as foreign as you'd imagine it would be for the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (7,250), yards from scrimmage (12,198), touchdowns (87) and rushing touchdowns (61). SEE MORE>>

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>