Morning Break: Saints fall in 31-30 overtime loss in Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

After spotting the Detroit Lions a 21-point lead, the New Orleans Saints rallied to force overtime, losing 31-30 when a 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough struggled early with two interceptions and a lost fumble on a sack, but he led the team on back-to-back scoring drives to cut the deficit to one score. SEE MORE>>

Detroit – Tyler Shough chose the worst day of his young NFL career to post the best day of his NFL career, and it was nearly enough for the New Orleans Saints to pull off one of the most improbable comebacks in franchise history.

But after rallying from a 21-0 deficit in the third quarter the Saints fell just short in a 31-30, overtime loss to the Lions in the season opener on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>

Regarding the play in the second quarter (9:34, Detroit third-and-16, Detroit 32-yard line) the ball appeared to come out backwards. Does the intent on the throwing motion override the ball's eventual direction? SEE MORE>>