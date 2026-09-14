Morning Break: Saints fall in 31-30 overtime loss in Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
After spotting the Detroit Lions a 21-point lead, the New Orleans Saints rallied to force overtime, losing 31-30 when a 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough struggled early with two interceptions and a lost fumble on a sack, but he led the team on back-to-back scoring drives to cut the deficit to one score. SEE MORE>>
Detroit – Tyler Shough chose the worst day of his young NFL career to post the best day of his NFL career, and it was nearly enough for the New Orleans Saints to pull off one of the most improbable comebacks in franchise history.
But after rallying from a 21-0 deficit in the third quarter the Saints fell just short in a 31-30, overtime loss to the Lions in the season opener on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>
Regarding the play in the second quarter (9:34, Detroit third-and-16, Detroit 32-yard line) the ball appeared to come out backwards. Does the intent on the throwing motion override the ball's eventual direction? SEE MORE>>
With the 31-30 loss to the Lions, the Saints now sit at 0-1 on the season. Including the 2011 NFC Wild Card Playoff victory by the Saints, the series is tied at 14-14-1. This was the first overtime contest in a season opener for the Saints since a 37-34 loss at Atlanta in 2014. It was the third overtime season opener in franchise history. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
Although the New Orleans Saints didn't get the win they'd hoped for to open up the season, the team may have gotten the news they needed otherwise: that they have the right quarterback leading their franchise. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints opened their season with a thrilling game, but came up shy in overtime. The Saints fell on the road 31-30 to the Detroit Lions in a game that looked like it was going to be much, much worse. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
If Chase Young was aghast over the controversial explanation that overturned what would have been a sack-fumble touchdown into an incomplete pass — and to be clear, he was in disbelief — then the New Orleans Saints pass rusher had a completely different reaction later when watching Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints dropped their season opener Sunday, falling to the Detroit Lions 31-30 in overtime at Ford Field. Here are three things we learned about the Saints. SEE MORE>>
A lot of things have changed for Chris Olave, including the things he cares about most, which is why he might have looked a little different on the field during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 10, 2026 at Manning's Sports Bar in New Orleans, Louisiana. Saints Legend Tyrann Mathieu and members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.