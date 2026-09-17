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Morning Break: Saints prepare for Ravens, Shough-Olave connection strengthens

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, September 17

Sep 17, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Game Preview: Ravens vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 2

The New Orleans Saints (0-1) will go back out on the road for the second consecutive week when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens (1-0). The game will start at 12:00 p.m. CT. This will be only the sixth time in franchise history and the first time since 2021 that New Orleans has played its first two games of the season away from its home stadium. SEE MORE>>

Ravens vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 9/20/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Sept. 20 in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>

Hap Glaudi, Buddy D and Mike Detillier: Voices that sounded like New Orleans

As Hap Glaudi might say, let's talk a little horse racing. If New Orleans fans were asked to identify the three Louisiana-bred sportscasters over the last 70 years who belong in the Ninth Ward and the Down-the-Bayou wings of the Who Dat Elocution Hall of Fame, the photo finish might come down to Lloyd Alfred (Hap) Glaudi, Bernard Saverio (Buddy) Diliberto and Mike Detillier. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints QB Tyler Shough trusts Chris Olave — and that is leading to some explosive plays.

With the New Orleans Saints in desperate need of a jolt, Chris Olave noticed his quarterback was in trouble and sprinted upfield. Tyler Shough dodged the Detroit Lions pass rush, rolled to his right and saw his star receiver out in front of Lions defensive back D.J. Reed. While on the move, Shough uncorked a pass that traveled roughly 50 yards in the air before Olave speared it deep downfield for a gain of 47. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SaintsWire.USAtoday.com

Saints share Alvin Kamara update, 6 Ravens DNP on first injury report

Week 2 will be here before we know it. The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens shared their initial injury reports after practicing on Wednesday, Sept. 16, ahead of their matchup at M&T Banks Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20. And it looks like thee teams are in two very different places on the health front. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints offense vs. Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
4 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
5 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
6 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
7 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
8 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
9 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
10 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
11 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
12 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
13 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
14 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
15 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
16 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
17 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
18 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
19 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
20 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
21 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
22 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
23 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
24 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
25 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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