Morning Break: Saints prepare for Ravens, Shough-Olave connection strengthens

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints (0-1) will go back out on the road for the second consecutive week when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens (1-0). The game will start at 12:00 p.m. CT. This will be only the sixth time in franchise history and the first time since 2021 that New Orleans has played its first two games of the season away from its home stadium. SEE MORE>>

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Sept. 20 in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>