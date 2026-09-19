Morning Break: Saints defense prepares for Ravens challenge, Cam Jordan set to return

Saints News from Nola.com

It was a good sign for the New Orleans Saints that wide receiver Chris Olave and edge rusher Chase Young attended Friday's practice after popping up on the injury report a day earlier. But coach Kellen Moore wasn't ready to say yet whether the two stars would play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. SEE MORE>>

David Edwards has played with the last two NFL MVPs. He protected Matthew Stafford for two seasons in Los Angeles, then blocked for Josh Allen the last three years in Buffalo. He knows a great quarterback when he sees one. And he believes the New Orleans Saints have someone special in Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>