Morning Break: Saints defense prepares for Ravens challenge, Cam Jordan set to return

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints defense knows it will be tested by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry
Film study wasn't needed for the New Orleans Saints defense to understand the threats posed by Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson, in his ninth season, is a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and three-time All-Pro who holds the NFL record for most rushing yards (6,562) by a quarterback and tops the list in all-time quarterback rating (102.4). SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed running back CJ Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster, signed long snapper Scott Daly to the practice squad and placed long snapper Zach Wood on Injured Reserve. SEE MORE>>
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
It was a good sign for the New Orleans Saints that wide receiver Chris Olave and edge rusher Chase Young attended Friday's practice after popping up on the injury report a day earlier. But coach Kellen Moore wasn't ready to say yet whether the two stars would play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. SEE MORE>>
David Edwards has played with the last two NFL MVPs. He protected Matthew Stafford for two seasons in Los Angeles, then blocked for Josh Allen the last three years in Buffalo. He knows a great quarterback when he sees one. And he believes the New Orleans Saints have someone special in Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WDSU.com
Saints legends Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara will make their 2026 debuts against the Ravens this weekend. The New Orleans Saints will get some much-needed help Sunday when they face the Ravens in Baltimore. Both defensive end Cam Jordan and running back Alvin Kamara will take the field for the first time this regular season. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens matchups throughout the years.
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.