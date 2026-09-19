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Morning Break: Saints defense prepares for Ravens challenge, Cam Jordan set to return

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, September 19

Sep 19, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defense knows it will be tested by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry

Film study wasn't needed for the New Orleans Saints defense to understand the threats posed by Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson, in his ninth season, is a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and three-time All-Pro who holds the NFL record for most rushing yards (6,562) by a quarterback and tops the list in all-time quarterback rating (102.4). SEE MORE>>

Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed running back CJ Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster, signed long snapper Scott Daly to the practice squad and placed long snapper Zach Wood on Injured Reserve. SEE MORE>>

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Cam Jordan is good to go, but the Saints list three as questionable for Ravens game

It was a good sign for the New Orleans Saints that wide receiver Chris Olave and edge rusher Chase Young attended Friday's practice after popping up on the injury report a day earlier. But coach Kellen Moore wasn't ready to say yet whether the two stars would play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. SEE MORE>>

Jeff Duncan: Let’s appreciate Tyler Shough’s ‘unbelievable’ passing performance against the Lions

David Edwards has played with the last two NFL MVPs. He protected Matthew Stafford for two seasons in Los Angeles, then blocked for Josh Allen the last three years in Buffalo. He knows a great quarterback when he sees one. And he believes the New Orleans Saints have someone special in Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WDSU.com

Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara set for 2026 debut as Saints visit the Ravens in Baltimore

Saints legends Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara will make their 2026 debuts against the Ravens this weekend. The New Orleans Saints will get some much-needed help Sunday when they face the Ravens in Baltimore. Both defensive end Cam Jordan and running back Alvin Kamara will take the field for the first time this regular season. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 9/18/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
4 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
6 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
7 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
8 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
9 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
10 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
11 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
12 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
13 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
14 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
15 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Ravens | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens matchups throughout the years.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during a game on Nov. 7, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during a game on Nov. 7, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) rushes against Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) rushes against Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a 41-yard touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) defends in the fourth quarter the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in New Orleans.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a 41-yard touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) defends in the fourth quarter the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/NFL
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the Saints' 30-24 loss on Dec. 19, 2010, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the Saints' 30-24 loss on Dec. 19, 2010, in Baltimore.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during a game on Nov. 7, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during a game on Nov. 7, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell (50) deflects a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell (50) deflects a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) makes an 8-yard touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) makes an 8-yard touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during a game on Nov. 7, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during a game on Nov. 7, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) pressures a Baltimore Ravens quarterback during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) pressures a Baltimore Ravens quarterback during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (37) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (37) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.
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New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV during the Saints' 24-23 victory on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Best of Saints fans vs. Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
2 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
3 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
4 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
5 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
6 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
7 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
8 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
9 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
10 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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