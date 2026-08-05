Saints announce talent for 2026 preseason TV broadcasts

The New Orleans Saints announced today the television broadcast team for the club's 2026 preseason schedule, featuring veteran broadcaster Joel Meyers on play-by-play, former Saints offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb serving as the color analyst, former Saints All-Pro tackle Terron Armstead joining the broadcast as the sideline reporter for games one and two and veteran sideline reporter Kelly Crull making her New Orleans debut in preseason game three.

Meyers is one of the nation's most accomplished play-by-play voices, bringing over 30 years of broadcasting experience across the NBA, NFL and college sports. The television play-by-play voice of the New Orleans Pelicans since 2012, having also handled play-by-play duties for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, the St. Louis, Mo. native has been the voice of Saints preseason television since 2014.

Stinchcomb, who played seven seasons with the Saints from (2003-10) after being selected by New Orleans in the second round (37th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Georgia, returns for his 13th stint calling Black and Gold preseason games to provide analysis. Stinchcomb anchored the right side of the offensive line in 80 consecutive contests from 2006-10 and was named to the 2009 Pro Bowl, the season New Orleans captured Super Bowl XLIV.

Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and 2026 Saints Hall of Fame inductee, was a third-round selection (75th overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He played nine seasons for the Black and Gold (2013-21), where he appeared in 97 games with 93 starts at left tackle, also opening seven postseason contests. During his Saints career the Cahokia, Ill. native was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and as an Associated Press All-Pro in 2018. Armstead retired in 2025, after spending his final three seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2022-24), where he was selected to the Pro Bowl two more times. He will be making his broadcasting debut, conducting interviews with Kellen Moore and players, reporting from the sideline and providing valuable insights.