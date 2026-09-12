Morning Break: Kellen Moore prepares to coach against former team in Detroit Lions

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

This is a story about Tyler Shough, because it almost has to be.

Because since the 2025 season ended, the story has been about the New Orleans Saints quarterback becoming the sun around which the team revolves as he enters his second NFL season, and his first as the unquestioned leader of the offense when the Saints open the season Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>