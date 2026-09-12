Morning Break: Kellen Moore prepares to coach against former team in Detroit Lions

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
This is a story about Tyler Shough, because it almost has to be.
Because since the 2025 season ended, the story has been about the New Orleans Saints quarterback becoming the sun around which the team revolves as he enters his second NFL season, and his first as the unquestioned leader of the offense when the Saints open the season Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints, Keesler Federal Credit Union kick off third season of Kicks for Kids benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana
The New Orleans Saints and Keesler Federal Credit Union today announced the launch of the third season of Kicks for Kids, a community initiative that donates $1,000 for every Saints field goal made during the regular season. All proceeds from the 2026 campaign will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana, supporting programs that empower local youth and strengthen families across the region. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Kellen Moore likes to joke that he was an "eighth-rounder."
After going undrafted in 2012, the former quarterback mulled over his options as he looked to latch onto a team. Moore liked that the Detroit Lions had a young star in Matthew Stafford and an accomplished veteran backup in Shaun Hill. And he liked that Scott Linehan, the team's offensive coordinator, grew up in a town not far from Moore's hometown of Prosser, Washington. SEE MORE>>
The finer details matter in quarterback play, so when Tyler Shough goes back to watch his film from a practice or a game, he makes a small annotation in his personal notes next to specific plays.
BP+ is where he wants to be. BP- is where the New Orleans Saints quarterback learns. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
The New Orleans Saints welcomed back one of their key leaders and contributors when edge rusher Cameron Jordan was spotted on practice field Friday by the local media in attendance. He was seen participating in both the stretching period and some individual drills, indicating that his return may be on the way. SEE MORE>>
The NFL moves quickly for some players and New Orleans Saints' tight end Treyton Welch knows that better than anyone in the team's locker room. Player transactions, competition, annual new faces and more, the shuffle of an NFL roster can be a stunning blend of elation, confusion and even frustration. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions matchups throughout the years.