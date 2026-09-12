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Morning Break: Kellen Moore prepares to coach against former team in Detroit Lions

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, September 12

Sep 12, 2026 at 08:26 AM
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New Orleans Saints
morning-break-9-12-2026

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Quarterback Tyler Shough has taken lead entering his second season with New Orleans Saints

This is a story about Tyler Shough, because it almost has to be.

Because since the 2025 season ended, the story has been about the New Orleans Saints quarterback becoming the sun around which the team revolves as he enters his second NFL season, and his first as the unquestioned leader of the offense when the Saints open the season Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints, Keesler Federal Credit Union kick off third season of Kicks for Kids benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana

The New Orleans Saints and Keesler Federal Credit Union today announced the launch of the third season of Kicks for Kids, a community initiative that donates $1,000 for every Saints field goal made during the regular season. All proceeds from the 2026 campaign will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana, supporting programs that empower local youth and strengthen families across the region. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Reflecting on three formative seasons, Kellen Moore has a 'little soft spot' for Detroit

Kellen Moore likes to joke that he was an "eighth-rounder."

After going undrafted in 2012, the former quarterback mulled over his options as he looked to latch onto a team. Moore liked that the Detroit Lions had a young star in Matthew Stafford and an accomplished veteran backup in Shaun Hill. And he liked that Scott Linehan, the team's offensive coordinator, grew up in a town not far from Moore's hometown of Prosser, Washington. SEE MORE>>

How Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is trying to exploit the margins in a game of inches.

The finer details matter in quarterback play, so when Tyler Shough goes back to watch his film from a practice or a game, he makes a small annotation in his personal notes next to specific plays.

BP+ is where he wants to be. BP- is where the New Orleans Saints quarterback learns. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from LouisianaSports.net

Saints’ veteran defensive end Jordan back on practice field

The New Orleans Saints welcomed back one of their key leaders and contributors when edge rusher Cameron Jordan was spotted on practice field Friday by the local media in attendance. He was seen participating in both the stretching period and some individual drills, indicating that his return may be on the way. SEE MORE>>

Welch’s faith, perseverance result in spot in New Orleans

The NFL moves quickly for some players and New Orleans Saints' tight end Treyton Welch knows that better than anyone in the team's locker room. Player transactions, competition, annual new faces and more, the shuffle of an NFL roster can be a stunning blend of elation, confusion and even frustration. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Drew Brees coaches Santa Fe Christian vs. Newman Greenies

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
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Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
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Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
3 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
4 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
5 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
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Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
7 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
8 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
9 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
10 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
11 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
12 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
13 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
14 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
15 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
16 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
17 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
18 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
19 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
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Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
21 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
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Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
23 / 24

Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
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Saints legend Drew Brees coached the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and his sons against the Newman Greenies on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Newman School vs. Santa Fe Christian | 2026 Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
1 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
2 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
3 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
4 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
5 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
6 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
7 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
8 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
9 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
10 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
11 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
12 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
13 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
14 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
15 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
16 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
17 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
18 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
19 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
20 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
21 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
22 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
23 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
24 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
25 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
26 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
27 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
28 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
29 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
30 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
31 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
32 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
33 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
34 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
35 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
36 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
37 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
38 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
39 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
40 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
41 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
42 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
43 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
44 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
45 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
46 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
47 / 47

The Newman Greenies hosted the Santa Fe Christian Eagles during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Lions | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions matchups throughout the years.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit.
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New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mike Bell (21) carries the ball during the 2009 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, 2009, at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 45-27.
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New Orleans Saints running back Mike Bell (21) carries the ball during the 2009 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, 2009, at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 45-27.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) in action during the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) in action during the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints offense lines up during the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome.
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The New Orleans Saints offense lines up during the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mike Bell (21) carries the ball during the 2009 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, 2009, at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 45-27.
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New Orleans Saints running back Mike Bell (21) carries the ball during the 2009 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, 2009, at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 45-27.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey (19) kicks a record-setting 63-yard field goal as Joe Scarpati holds and Bill Cody (66) blocks during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 8, 1970, in New Orleans. The field goal with two seconds remaining gave the Saints a 19-17 victory.
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New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey (19) kicks a record-setting 63-yard field goal as Joe Scarpati holds and Bill Cody (66) blocks during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 8, 1970, in New Orleans. The field goal with two seconds remaining gave the Saints a 19-17 victory.

AP Photo
New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe (19) attempts a field goal during the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe (19) attempts a field goal during the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis (98) rushes the passer during the 2009 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, 2009, at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 45-27.
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New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis (98) rushes the passer during the 2009 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, 2009, at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 45-27.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lance Moore (16) makes a catch during the 2009 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, 2009, at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 45-27.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lance Moore (16) makes a catch during the 2009 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, 2009, at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 45-27.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints' Fred McAfee is stopped by Detroit Lions defenders Pausl Smith (27), Casey Fitzsimmons (82) and Shawn Bryson (24) during the second quarter of their NFL football game in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2005.
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New Orleans Saints' Fred McAfee is stopped by Detroit Lions defenders Pausl Smith (27), Casey Fitzsimmons (82) and Shawn Bryson (24) during the second quarter of their NFL football game in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2005.

Eric Gay/2005 AP Photo
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) contests a pass during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Ford Field in Detroit. The Saints defeated the Lions 35-29.
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New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) contests a pass during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Ford Field in Detroit. The Saints defeated the Lions 35-29.

Detroit Lions/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Ball (36) and Vinnie Sunseri (43) line up on defense during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit.
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New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Ball (36) and Vinnie Sunseri (43) line up on defense during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson (29) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit.
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New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson (29) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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