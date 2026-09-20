Morning Break: Saints take on Ravens in Week 2 matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints announce roster moves
The New Orleans Saints have elevated WR Kevin Austin Jr. and LS Scott Daly to the active roster (standard elevations) for Sunday's game at the Baltimore Ravens. SEE MORE>>
As riveting as the comeback was in the season opener, it wasn't the preferred method of operation for the New Orleans Saints. First, a team can't expect to muster a mountainous climb each time it falls behind 21-0 in the third quarter. And second, even after doing so, the Saints fell short in a 31-30, overtime loss. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Roundtable.io
The New Orleans Saints are looking to rebound after a tough loss last week to the Detroit Lions. 31-30. The Saints fell in overtime despite playing well enough to win the game. Some believed the result came due to controversial calls or non-calls. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
The New Orleans Saints face another difficult road test in Week 2 when they travel to Baltimore to take on a Ravens team coming off an impressive season opener. New Orleans rallied from a 21-point deficit before falling 31-30 in overtime to Detroit, finishing with 469 yards of total offense. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints and Blue Cross Blue Shield hosted an Operation Warm event at The Leah Chase School on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Students received new shoes with help from Blue Cross Blue Shield team members and Saints Cheer Krewe member Abigale. Saints Legend Devery Henderson also spoke with students about his football journey and life off the field.
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.