Morning Break: Saints take on Ravens in Week 2 matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints announce roster moves The New Orleans Saints have elevated WR Kevin Austin Jr. and LS Scott Daly to the active roster (standard elevations) for Sunday's game at the Baltimore Ravens. SEE MORE>>

As riveting as the comeback was in the season opener, it wasn't the preferred method of operation for the New Orleans Saints. First, a team can't expect to muster a mountainous climb each time it falls behind 21-0 in the third quarter. And second, even after doing so, the Saints fell short in a 31-30, overtime loss. SEE MORE>>