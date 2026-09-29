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Morning Break: Saints regroup after home opener, look ahead to Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, September 29

Sep 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints extract good parts from Sunday's loss, turn page after emotional outing

Monday was a day for calmer waters after a choppy Sunday for the New Orleans Saints. Not "Happyville" calm. Emotions ran high during the Saints' 35-27 loss to the Raiders in their home opener at the Caesars Superdome, a defeat partly owed to New Orleans being its own worst enemy (four fourth-quarter turnovers). The Saints failed to hold a 27-16 lead they built in the third quarter and fell to 1-2 entering Monday's game against the Falcons (1-2) in the Superdome. SEE MORE>>

PFWA pool reporter Luke Johnson interview with Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth

Question: Can you explain the ruling as you saw it on the play where referees on the field ruled that Tyler Shough was sacked and fumbled (4th quarter, 13:04, 3rd-and-4, Las Vegas' 29-yard line)? SEE MORE>>

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3

"Tough battle. Really good game. Ultimately, turnovers in the fourth quarter got us, and we weren't able to overcome them. These guys finished better than us. There's a lot of good stuff on this film, but ultimately, we weren't able to get it done collectively. "SEE MORE>>

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3

Tyler Shough threw a career-high four touchdown passes against the Raiders, becoming the first Saints quarterback to reach that mark since Derek Carr on Jan. 7, 2024, against Atlanta. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Here’s what Saints coach Kellen Moore had to say about Danny Stutsman’s roughing penalty

For a moment, New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman appeared to make an impact play when he drilled Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins as he was throwing a pass on third down near the Saints goal line. Cousins' pass floated incomplete, and New Orleans looked like it had forced a field goal from its own 5 yard line. Then the flag landed on the field. Game officials penalized Stutsman for roughing the passer, giving Las Vegas a new set of downs and clearing the way for a touchdown on the next play. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Game Recap: Saints host Raiders in home opener

The New Orleans Saints at last played their home opener when they hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in the late window on Sunday afternoon. Here's a look back at all that went down in the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>

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