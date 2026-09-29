Morning Break: Saints regroup after home opener, look ahead to Falcons

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Monday was a day for calmer waters after a choppy Sunday for the New Orleans Saints. Not "Happyville" calm. Emotions ran high during the Saints' 35-27 loss to the Raiders in their home opener at the Caesars Superdome, a defeat partly owed to New Orleans being its own worst enemy (four fourth-quarter turnovers). The Saints failed to hold a 27-16 lead they built in the third quarter and fell to 1-2 entering Monday's game against the Falcons (1-2) in the Superdome. SEE MORE>>
Question: Can you explain the ruling as you saw it on the play where referees on the field ruled that Tyler Shough was sacked and fumbled (4th quarter, 13:04, 3rd-and-4, Las Vegas' 29-yard line)? SEE MORE>>
"Tough battle. Really good game. Ultimately, turnovers in the fourth quarter got us, and we weren't able to overcome them. These guys finished better than us. There's a lot of good stuff on this film, but ultimately, we weren't able to get it done collectively. "SEE MORE>>
Tyler Shough threw a career-high four touchdown passes against the Raiders, becoming the first Saints quarterback to reach that mark since Derek Carr on Jan. 7, 2024, against Atlanta. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
For a moment, New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman appeared to make an impact play when he drilled Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins as he was throwing a pass on third down near the Saints goal line. Cousins' pass floated incomplete, and New Orleans looked like it had forced a field goal from its own 5 yard line. Then the flag landed on the field. Game officials penalized Stutsman for roughing the passer, giving Las Vegas a new set of downs and clearing the way for a touchdown on the next play. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
The New Orleans Saints at last played their home opener when they hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in the late window on Sunday afternoon. Here's a look back at all that went down in the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>