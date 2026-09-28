Morning Break: Tyler Shough throws four touchdown passes in Saints home opener

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The speed with which the unraveling occurred was "warp." Each of the New Orleans Saints' four fourth-quarter possessions resulted in a turnover Sunday against the Raiders in the Caesars Superdome: Lost fumble, interception, lost fumble and lost fumble. And what had been a 27-22 lead entering the final 15 minutes became a heavily-assisted, 13-point close for the Raiders in a 35-27 victory that dropped New Orleans (1-2) below .500 and kept Las Vegas (3-0) undefeated. SEE MORE>>
Four turnovers by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to escape with a 35-27 victory Sunday, ruining the Saints' home opener at the Caesars Superdome. On the eve of his 27th birthday, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was playing perhaps the finest game of his young NFL career. The second-year pro had his first four touchdown passing game (all four to tight ends) but then lost a fumble on a hard hit and threw an interception on the next possession. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints lost 35-27 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener at the Superdome on Sunday. The Saints saw an 11-point lead evaporate in a mistake-filled second half. The loss prevented the Saints from vaulting above the .500 mark for the first time since Week 3 of the 2024 season. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 3 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026.