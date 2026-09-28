Morning Break: Tyler Shough throws four touchdown passes in Saints home opener

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The speed with which the unraveling occurred was "warp." Each of the New Orleans Saints' four fourth-quarter possessions resulted in a turnover Sunday against the Raiders in the Caesars Superdome: Lost fumble, interception, lost fumble and lost fumble. And what had been a 27-22 lead entering the final 15 minutes became a heavily-assisted, 13-point close for the Raiders in a 35-27 victory that dropped New Orleans (1-2) below .500 and kept Las Vegas (3-0) undefeated. SEE MORE>>

Four turnovers by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to escape with a 35-27 victory Sunday, ruining the Saints' home opener at the Caesars Superdome. On the eve of his 27th birthday, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was playing perhaps the finest game of his young NFL career. The second-year pro had his first four touchdown passing game (all four to tight ends) but then lost a fumble on a hard hit and threw an interception on the next possession. SEE MORE>>