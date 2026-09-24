Morning Break: Saints gear up for home opener against Raiders

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed long snapper Cal Adomitis (pronounced Adam-EYE-tiss) to the active roster and placed tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. on Injured Reserve. The Black and Gold also reached an injury settlement with running back Audric Estime. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT. SEE MORE>>
See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Sept. 27 in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WWLTV.com
The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 27, in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Here's how to watch the Saints vs. Raiders game on WWL. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints and Legends Global hosted an exclusive food and beverage happy hour to showcase a few of the new offerings at the Caesars Superdome during the 2026 NFL season.
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.