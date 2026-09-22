Morning Break: Saints' depth delivers in comeback win over Ravens

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
There's no shame in New Orleans Saints fans admitting Asim Richards spoke for all on Sunday when starting left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter, and was carted off the field. New Orleans trailed the Ravens 17-9 at M&T Bank Stadium, quarterback Tyler Shough had been sacked for the second time in three plays — Banks was penalized for a false start after the first sack — and a 40-yard punt by Ryan Wright went out of bounds and gave the Ravens first-and-10 at the Saints' 49-yard line. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USAtoday.com
On the same day they received season-altering news about offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., the New Orleans Saints got encouraging news about a defensive contributor. Martin Emerson Jr., who has played 16 snaps and recorded five tackles in 2026, suffered a shoulder injury and is day-to-day, according to head coach Kellen Moore. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaRadioNetwork.com
The Saints got their first win of the season with a 24-17 upset of the Ravens. New Orleans trailed 14-6 at the half but scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Head coach Kellen Moore says the black and gold are resilient. "All the stuff that you do all offseason; it's for these moments right here. It's for these moments when things aren't going great for you, and our guys aren't looking at each other frustrated; they're looking at each other like, 'Okay, we're going to find a solution, we're going to find a way.' And that's what the whole offseason is about building," Moore said. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
The New Orleans Saints, in partnership with the French Federation of American Football and with support from the Strauss Family Foundation, hosted six of France's top co-ed U15 teams for the Saints Flag Football Tournament at Emile Anthoine Stadium in Paris on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Le Mans Caïmans defeated the Amiens Spartiates in the championship game.
The New Orleans Saints hosted a rail safety event at Independence High School with Saints Legend Daryl Terrell on Monday, September 21, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.