Morning Break: Saints' depth delivers in comeback win over Ravens

Saints News from LouisianaRadioNetwork.com

The Saints got their first win of the season with a 24-17 upset of the Ravens. New Orleans trailed 14-6 at the half but scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Head coach Kellen Moore says the black and gold are resilient. "All the stuff that you do all offseason; it's for these moments right here. It's for these moments when things aren't going great for you, and our guys aren't looking at each other frustrated; they're looking at each other like, 'Okay, we're going to find a solution, we're going to find a way.' And that's what the whole offseason is about building," Moore said. SEE MORE>>