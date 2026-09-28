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PFWA pool reporter Luke Johnson interview with Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth

Pool report from New Orleans Saints Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 27, 2026 at 10:10 PM
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) calls a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) calls a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Question: Can you explain the ruling as you saw it on the play where referees on the field ruled that Tyler Shough was sacked and fumbled (4th quarter, 13:04, 3rd-and-4, Las Vegas' 29-yard line)?

Butterworth: "With the ruling on the field of a fumble recovered by the defense, that is an automatic booth review which any automatic booth review is either confirmed with New York to confirm the ruling on the field, or we stop the game if we need to. On that play, we were able to confirm that the defenders' right hand hit the ball and the hand. The quarterback clearly lost control of the ball before his hand was coming forward. We were able to confirm the ruling on the field.

Question: There was a very similar play in the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Week 1 game, where it ended up being ruled as an incomplete pass – is there any difference between these two plays from your vantage point?

Butterworth: "All we are looking for is the hand coming forward with control to make it an incomplete pass. In the play that happened today, the hand was not coming forward with control of the ball."

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