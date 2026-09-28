PFWA pool reporter Luke Johnson interview with Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth

Question: Can you explain the ruling as you saw it on the play where referees on the field ruled that Tyler Shough was sacked and fumbled (4th quarter, 13:04, 3rd-and-4, Las Vegas' 29-yard line)?

Butterworth: "With the ruling on the field of a fumble recovered by the defense, that is an automatic booth review which any automatic booth review is either confirmed with New York to confirm the ruling on the field, or we stop the game if we need to. On that play, we were able to confirm that the defenders' right hand hit the ball and the hand. The quarterback clearly lost control of the ball before his hand was coming forward. We were able to confirm the ruling on the field.

Question: There was a very similar play in the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Week 1 game, where it ended up being ruled as an incomplete pass – is there any difference between these two plays from your vantage point?