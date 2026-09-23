Morning Break: Tyler Shough leads NFL in passing yards as Saints enter Week 3

News from NewOrleansSaints.com
rivalry is more than a rivalry. For many in Plaquemines Parish, that describes the "Battle of the Boot" between Belle Chasse and South Plaquemines. It's a game between the team from up the road and the team from down the road with a whole lot of close connections in between. Louisiana is full of rivalries, but this one is a bit different. It was born because of a hurricane. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints welcome fans back to the Caesars Superdome with the return of $6 Dome Foam and halftime performance by DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)
The New Orleans Saints will welcome fans back to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday for the 2026 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders with DJ Diesel (AKA Shaquille O'Neal) headlining the halftime show. Presented by Caesars, the game will feature enhanced entertainment including Galactic performing at Champions Square ahead of the game, a special 60th season commemorative coin for all fans, the return of $6 Dome Foam, and increased fan‑experience elements throughout the stadium. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Week 2 reminds us that Week 1 can be misleading. Week 2 also doubles the evidence available to us, which can bring some early clarity to the Power Rankings. Then again, when upsets get involved, things get even more complicated. The Browns won the Baker Mayfield Bowl over the Buccaneers after a two-hour weather delay. The Saints completed their second comeback effort of the season to take down a Week 1 darling in Baltimore. And the Rams' five-alarm fire wasn't so serious after all. With two weeks in the books, let's sort things out. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from ESPN.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough wouldn't quit. Shough and the Saints lined up for a potentially game-sealing touchdown against the Ravens (1-1) on fourth-and-goal in Baltimore. As Shough dove for the plane of the goal line, a defensive player swiped at his face mask and yanked his head back. Shough gripped the football hard as he was swallowed up in a mass of bodies, but he didn't let go. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Heavy.com
The New Orleans Saints have a new league leader at quarterback. The team celebrated Tyler Shough on Tuesday after the second-year quarterback moved atop the NFL with 662 passing yards through two games, posting on social media: "Your league leader in passing yards, Tyler Shough." NFL.com's current leaderboard has Shough 14 yards ahead of Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and 35 ahead of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Paul J. Solis Elementary School on Monday, September 21, 2026.
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with cornerback Quincy Riley at St. Stephen Catholic School on September 22, 2026.