Morning Break: Tyler Shough leads NFL in passing yards as Saints enter Week 3

Saints News from NFL.com

Week 2 reminds us that Week 1 can be misleading. Week 2 also doubles the evidence available to us, which can bring some early clarity to the Power Rankings. Then again, when upsets get involved, things get even more complicated. The Browns won the Baker Mayfield Bowl over the Buccaneers after a two-hour weather delay. The Saints completed their second comeback effort of the season to take down a Week 1 darling in Baltimore. And the Rams' five-alarm fire wasn't so serious after all. With two weeks in the books, let's sort things out. SEE MORE>>