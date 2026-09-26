Morning Break: Saints commemorate historic moment, Pete Werner making his mark

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>
It's an accountability thing for Pete Werner, same as it is for most New Orleans Saints defenders. The sixth-year linebacker doesn't want to let down his teammates. The byproduct: He's accomplishing that goal by playing some of the best football of his NFL career, and his teammates comprise the biggest cheering section as the Saints (1-1) prepare for Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>
On Sept. 25, 2006, the New Orleans Saints played a Monday night game against Atlanta to mark the reopening of the Caesars Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. Early in the first quarter, the Saints' first touchdown came in history-making fashion: Steve Gleason blocked a punt by Atlanta's Michael Koenen, Saints cornerback Curtis Deloatch scooped up the ball and fell into the end zone for a touchdown. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WDSU.com
New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason said Domecoming game was 'bigger than football' for New Orleans
Twenty years ago, the New Orleans Saints reopened the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. Thirteen months after the storm changed life in New Orleans forever, with more than 1,800 people killed, 80% of the city underwater, the iconic Superdome left in ruin, the city's tears of sorrow were turned into tears of joy, due in large part to Steve Gleason. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Heavy.com
The New Orleans Saints will have Travis Etienne Jr. available for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Etienne has no game designation despite appearing on New Orleans' practice reports with a hamstring injury earlier this week, according to reporter Erin Summers' Friday update. It is welcome news for a Saints backfield whose workload was already a talking point before the injury appeared. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.