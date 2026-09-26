 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Saints commemorate historic moment, Pete Werner making his mark

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, September 26

Sep 26, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-Gleason-9-26-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints vs. Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>

Linebacker Pete Werner blossoming in second season with New Orleans Saints defensive scheme

It's an accountability thing for Pete Werner, same as it is for most New Orleans Saints defenders. The sixth-year linebacker doesn't want to let down his teammates. The byproduct: He's accomplishing that goal by playing some of the best football of his NFL career, and his teammates comprise the biggest cheering section as the Saints (1-1) prepare for Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>

Rebirth: An oral history of the play that helped revive a city

On Sept. 25, 2006, the New Orleans Saints played a Monday night game against Atlanta to mark the reopening of the Caesars Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. Early in the first quarter, the Saints' first touchdown came in history-making fashion: Steve Gleason blocked a punt by Atlanta's Michael Koenen, Saints cornerback Curtis Deloatch scooped up the ball and fell into the end zone for a touchdown. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WDSU.com

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason said Domecoming game was 'bigger than football' for New Orleans

Twenty years ago, the New Orleans Saints reopened the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. Thirteen months after the storm changed life in New Orleans forever, with more than 1,800 people killed, 80% of the city underwater, the iconic Superdome left in ruin, the city's tears of sorrow were turned into tears of joy, due in large part to Steve Gleason. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Heavy.com

New Orleans Saints Get Good News Before Raiders Game

The New Orleans Saints will have Travis Etienne Jr. available for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Etienne has no game designation despite appearing on New Orleans' practice reports with a hamstring injury earlier this week, according to reporter Erin Summers' Friday update. It is welcome news for a Saints backfield whose workload was already a talking point before the injury appeared. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 9/25/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
1 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
2 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
3 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
4 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
5 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
6 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
7 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
8 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
9 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
10 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
11 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
12 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
13 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
14 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
15 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Saints, Canadian National host rail safety event at Doyle High School

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
1 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
2 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
3 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
4 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
5 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
6 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
7 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
8 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
9 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
10 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
11 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
12 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
13 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
14 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.
15 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and Canadian National hosted a rail safety event at Doyle High School with Saints Legend Randall Gay on Friday, September 25, 2026, helping educate students about safe practices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Audio from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Tyler Shough delivers in key moments, Cam Jordan works back into form

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, September 25

news

Morning Break: Saints gear up for home opener against Raiders

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, September 24

news

Morning Break: Tyler Shough leads NFL in passing yards as Saints enter Week 3

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, September 23

news

Morning Break: Saints' depth delivers in comeback win over Ravens

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, September 22

news

Morning Break: Saints complete comeback in Baltimore for first win of season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, September 21

news

Morning Break: Saints take on Ravens in Week 2 matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, September 20

news

Morning Break: Saints defense prepares for Ravens challenge, Cam Jordan set to return

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, September 19

news

Morning Break: Saints encouraged by Alvin Kamara's progress ahead of Ravens matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, September 18

news

Morning Break: Saints prepare for Ravens, Shough-Olave connection strengthens

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, September 17

news

Morning Break: Saints turn focus to Week 2, Vernon Broughton earns praise

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, September 16

news

Morning Break: Saints playmakers step up in season opener

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, September 15

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising