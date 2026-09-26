Morning Break: Saints commemorate historic moment, Pete Werner making his mark

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>

It's an accountability thing for Pete Werner, same as it is for most New Orleans Saints defenders. The sixth-year linebacker doesn't want to let down his teammates. The byproduct: He's accomplishing that goal by playing some of the best football of his NFL career, and his teammates comprise the biggest cheering section as the Saints (1-1) prepare for Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>