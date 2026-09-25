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Morning Break: Tyler Shough delivers in key moments, Cam Jordan works back into form

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, September 25

Sep 25, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Cam Jordan getting back in rhythm for New Orleans Saints after extended injury absence

The silence was the first anomaly. The six-week absence of a specific boisterousness that has been present during post-practice interviews in training camp for more than a decade-and-a-half, and has emanated from a particular corner of the New Orleans Saints locker room once the regular season started, was a deafening void. SEE MORE>>

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Tyler Shough has been at his best when New Orleans Saints have needed it most

The sense of calm projected by Tyler Shough in the fourth quarter of the first two games this season isn't a façade. The New Orleans Saints' second-year quarterback, who has made 11 NFL starts, has been ruthlessly productive down the stretch for the Saints (1-1), who will play their home opener Sunday against the Raiders (2-0) in the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from APnews.com

Raiders-Saints matchup features a new generation of NFL coaches in Kubiak and Moore

Klint Kubiak and Kellen Moore are the last two offensive coordinators to win Super Bowls. Both parlayed their success into head coaching jobs, and they will be looking across the sideline at each other in the Superdome on Sunday, when Kubiak's Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) visit Moore's New Orleans Saints (1-1). The scene will be familiar to Kubiak, who was the Saints' offensive coordinator in 2024. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Fox8live.com

20 years later, Steve Gleason’s blocked punt remains a defining moment for New Orleans

It took about 90 seconds. After more than a year away from the Superdome, the New Orleans Saints returned home on Sept. 25, 2006, for a Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons. Then Steve Gleason came through the middle of Atlanta's punt protection untouched. Gleason blocked Michael Koenen's punt. Saints cornerback Curtis DeLoatch recovered the ball in the end zone. The Superdome erupted. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints defense vs. Ravens | 2026 NFL Week 2

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
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Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
2 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
3 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
4 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
5 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
6 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
7 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
8 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
9 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
10 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
11 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
12 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
13 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
14 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
15 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
16 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
17 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
18 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
19 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
20 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
21 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
22 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
23 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
24 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
25 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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