Morning Break: Tyler Shough delivers in key moments, Cam Jordan works back into form

Saints News from APnews.com

Klint Kubiak and Kellen Moore are the last two offensive coordinators to win Super Bowls. Both parlayed their success into head coaching jobs, and they will be looking across the sideline at each other in the Superdome on Sunday, when Kubiak's Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) visit Moore's New Orleans Saints (1-1). The scene will be familiar to Kubiak, who was the Saints' offensive coordinator in 2024. SEE MORE>>