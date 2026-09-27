Morning Break: Saints host Raiders in home opener

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has elevated wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Jalen Moreno-Cropper from the practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations) for tomorrow's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>

If it feels like an eternity since the New Orleans Saints last played in the Caesars Superdome, that's not much of a stretch by NFL days. The last two preseason games and first two regular-season games this year were on the road, so Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) will be the Saints' first game in the Superdome since the Aug. 15 preseason matchup with Jacksonville, and the first regular-season home game since Week 16 last season — Dec. 21, 2025. SEE MORE>>