Morning Break: Saints host Raiders in home opener

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has elevated wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Jalen Moreno-Cropper from the practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations) for tomorrow's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>
If it feels like an eternity since the New Orleans Saints last played in the Caesars Superdome, that's not much of a stretch by NFL days. The last two preseason games and first two regular-season games this year were on the road, so Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) will be the Saints' first game in the Superdome since the Aug. 15 preseason matchup with Jacksonville, and the first regular-season home game since Week 16 last season — Dec. 21, 2025. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Goal.com
Watch New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, September 27. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Photos: St. Patrick vs. Resurrection Catholic | 2026 Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.