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Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Saints host Raiders in home opener

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, September 27

Sep 27, 2026 at 07:48 AM
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New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-9-27-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has elevated wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Jalen Moreno-Cropper from the practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations) for tomorrow's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>

Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3

If it feels like an eternity since the New Orleans Saints last played in the Caesars Superdome, that's not much of a stretch by NFL days. The last two preseason games and first two regular-season games this year were on the road, so Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) will be the Saints' first game in the Superdome since the Aug. 15 preseason matchup with Jacksonville, and the first regular-season home game since Week 16 last season — Dec. 21, 2025. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Goal.com

Watch New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, September 27. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: St. Patrick vs. Resurrection Catholic | 2026 Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
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The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
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The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
3 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
4 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
5 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
6 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
7 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
8 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
9 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
10 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
11 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
12 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
13 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
14 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
15 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
16 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
17 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
18 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
19 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.
20 / 20

The St. Patrick High School Irish hosted the Resurrection Catholic Eagles during Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: 2026 Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
2 / 55

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
3 / 55

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
5 / 55

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
8 / 55

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
9 / 55

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
10 / 55

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
12 / 55

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
13 / 55

New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2026 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints join football kickoff pep rally at Perry Central High School

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
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Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
2 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
3 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
4 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
5 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
6 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
7 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
8 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
9 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
10 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
11 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
12 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
13 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
14 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
15 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
16 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
17 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
18 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
19 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
20 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
21 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
22 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
23 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
24 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
25 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
26 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
27 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
28 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
29 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
30 / 30

Students at Perry Central High School in New Augusta, Mississippi, kicked off the 2026 football season with the New Orleans Saints High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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