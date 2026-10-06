Morning Break: Saints reflect on Monday night matchup, Alvin Kamara climbs career touchdown ranks

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Quotes from Kellen Moore, QB Tyler Shough, WR Devaughn Vele, EDGE Cameron Jordan, TE Juwan Johnson and CB Quincy Riley. SEE MORE>>
Alvin Kamara's two rushing touchdowns gave him 89 career total touchdowns, tying him for 44th all-time with former Saint Jimmy Graham, LeSean McCoy, Corey Dillon and Steve Smith Sr. SEE MORE>>
The Monday night football celebration decisively disintegrated at the "football" part of the program for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans' 45-24 loss to Atlanta in the Caesars Superdome was the wet-blanket conclusion to what began as a festive, reflective day commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome re-opening after Hurricane Katrina. The Saints (1-3) produced a season-worst performance in the nationally-televised contest against their NFC South Division rivals, who evened their record at 2-2 with their second straight win. SEE MORE>>
On a Monday night set up to remember one of the most meaningful games in New Orleans Saints history, the Atlanta Falcons rushing attack sucked the life out of the Caesars Superdome, powering the visitors to a 45-24 victory. Bijan and Brian Robinson combined for five rushing touchdowns and ran for 145 and 62 yards in a wire-to-wire victory that started with a 59-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson on Atlanta's third play. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Heavy.com
The New Orleans Saints could have treated Monday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons as another frustrating defeat in a long NFL season. Head coach Kellen Moore appears determined to make sure that doesn't happen. After watching his team get beaten 45-24 on one of the most meaningful nights of the season, Moore believes what happened needs to become something bigger. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.