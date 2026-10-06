Morning Break: Saints reflect on Monday night matchup, Alvin Kamara climbs career touchdown ranks

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Quotes from Kellen Moore, QB Tyler Shough, WR Devaughn Vele, EDGE Cameron Jordan, TE Juwan Johnson and CB Quincy Riley. SEE MORE>>

Alvin Kamara's two rushing touchdowns gave him 89 career total touchdowns, tying him for 44th all-time with former Saint Jimmy Graham, LeSean McCoy, Corey Dillon and Steve Smith Sr. SEE MORE>>

The Monday night football celebration decisively disintegrated at the "football" part of the program for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans' 45-24 loss to Atlanta in the Caesars Superdome was the wet-blanket conclusion to what began as a festive, reflective day commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome re-opening after Hurricane Katrina. The Saints (1-3) produced a season-worst performance in the nationally-televised contest against their NFC South Division rivals, who evened their record at 2-2 with their second straight win. SEE MORE>>