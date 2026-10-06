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Morning Break: Saints reflect on Monday night matchup, Alvin Kamara climbs career touchdown ranks

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, October 6

Oct 06, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Postgame Quotes: Atlanta Falcons 45, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2026 NFL Week 4

Quotes from Kellen Moore, QB Tyler Shough, WR Devaughn Vele, EDGE Cameron Jordan, TE Juwan Johnson and CB Quincy Riley. SEE MORE>>

Game Notes: Atlanta Falcons 45, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2026 NFL Week 4

Alvin Kamara's two rushing touchdowns gave him 89 career total touchdowns, tying him for 44th all-time with former Saint Jimmy Graham, LeSean McCoy, Corey Dillon and Steve Smith Sr. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints struggle in every phase in lopsided Domecoming anniversary loss to Atlanta

The Monday night football celebration decisively disintegrated at the "football" part of the program for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans' 45-24 loss to Atlanta in the Caesars Superdome was the wet-blanket conclusion to what began as a festive, reflective day commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome re-opening after Hurricane Katrina. The Saints (1-3) produced a season-worst performance in the nationally-televised contest against their NFC South Division rivals, who evened their record at 2-2 with their second straight win. SEE MORE>>

Game Recap: Atlanta Falcons 45, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2026 NFL Week 4

On a Monday night set up to remember one of the most meaningful games in New Orleans Saints history, the Atlanta Falcons rushing attack sucked the life out of the Caesars Superdome, powering the visitors to a 45-24 victory. Bijan and Brian Robinson combined for five rushing touchdowns and ran for 145 and 62 yards in a wire-to-wire victory that started with a 59-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson on Atlanta's third play. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Heavy.com

Kellen Moore Has 6 Words for Saints After Falcons Beat New Orleans 45-24

The New Orleans Saints could have treated Monday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons as another frustrating defeat in a long NFL season. Head coach Kellen Moore appears determined to make sure that doesn't happen. After watching his team get beaten 45-24 on one of the most meaningful nights of the season, Moore believes what happened needs to become something bigger. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Meta Halftime Show | Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the Meta halftime show photos from as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville performed during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Fans | Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Steve Gleason reunites with Michael Koenen at Rebirth statue | 2026 NFL Week 4

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

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New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
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Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
2 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
3 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
4 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
5 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
6 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
7 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
8 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
9 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
10 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
11 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
12 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
13 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
14 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
15 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
16 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
17 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
18 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
19 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
20 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
21 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
22 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
23 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
24 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
25 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
26 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
27 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
28 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
29 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
30 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
31 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
32 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
33 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
34 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
35 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
36 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
37 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
38 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
39 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.
40 / 40

Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
31 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
32 / 32

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Steve Gleason and Team Gleason honored at Gallier Hall | 2026 NFL Week 4

Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

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New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
2 / 31

Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
29 / 31

Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.
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Steve Gleason is joined by former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees and Scott Fujita for a second-line parade marking the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming ahead of the the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
31 / 33

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
32 / 33

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.
33 / 33

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 4 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026.

New Orleans Saints/Cody Musial
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