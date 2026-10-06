New Orleans Saints struggle in every phase in lopsided Domecoming anniversary loss to Atlanta

The Monday night football celebration decisively disintegrated at the "football" part of the program for the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans' 45-24 loss to Atlanta in the Caesars Superdome was the wet-blanket conclusion to what began as a festive, reflective day commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome re-opening after Hurricane Katrina. The Saints (1-3) produced a season-worst performance in the nationally-televised contest against their NFC South Division rivals, who evened their record at 2-2 with their second straight win.

After three straight close games, all decided in the fourth quarter or overtime, and Saints gave up a 59-yard touchdown run to Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson on the third play from scrimmage, fell behind 14-0 and never pulled closer than seven points as the Falcons rushed for five touchdowns and 205 yards.

"It's really upsetting when you think about the talent that we have on the team," Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan said. "I hate that we had a slow start and got punched in the mouths early and we were looking to respond. It's one of those games where we weren't good enough on offense, defense and special teams. And you look in the second half, like, 'fight back.'

"When you have a division rival, it's damn near worth two games. They had an early score with Bijan and at that point, (had) 60 yards on the ground. We've got to be able to figure something out. And you end up letting them – what, 200 yards rushing? That's on the defensive line. You can't look anywhere else. When you have a ground game like that, you have to look at your defensive line and say, hey, we've got to tighten up.