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Game Notes: Atlanta Falcons 45, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2026 NFL Week 4

Alvin Kamara’s two rushing touchdowns gave him 89 career total touchdowns, tying him for 44th all-time with former Saint Jimmy Graham, LeSean McCoy, Corey Dillon and Steve Smith Sr.

Oct 06, 2026 at 01:26 AM
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New Orleans Saints
  • Saints fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 45-24 to drop to 1-3 on the season.
  • The Saints return to action at the Caesars Superdome Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with a 12:00 CT kickoff. The game will be nationally televised on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally).
  • QB Tyler Shough was 30-of-48 for 286 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions — his second-highest passing-yardage total of the season, behind only his 410-yard Week 1 performance. His 30 completions were a season high.
  • RB Alvin Kamara rushed for 23 yards and two touchdowns and had five receptions for 35 yards. Kamara's two rushing touchdowns gave him 89 career total touchdowns, tying him for 44th all-time with former Saint Jimmy Graham, LeSean McCoy, Corey Dillon and Steve Smith Sr. Kamara now has 63 career rushing touchdowns, tying him for 55th all-time with Pro Football Hall of Famer Lenny Moore. Kamara's two rushing TDs also tied Deuce McAllister's Saints franchise record for most multiple-rushing-TD games (14).
  • WR Chris Olave  had eight receptions for 116 yards (14.5 avg.), including a 44-yard reception.
  • TE Juwan Johnson finished with six receptions for 59 yards.
  • WR Devaughn Vele finished with six receptions for 54 yards with one touchdown.
  • S Julian Blackmon led the team with ten tackles (five solo).
  • EDGE Tyree Wilson finished with six tackles (four solo) and one sack for an eight-yard loss — his first sack as a Saint.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
139 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
141 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
142 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
143 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
144 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
145 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
146 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
147 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
148 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
149 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
150 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
151 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
152 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
153 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
154 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
155 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
156 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
157 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
158 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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