Morning Break: Saints celebrate first home win after overtime finish against Browns

Saints News from Nola.com

It was a slog featuring two teams that took turns whiffing on opportunities — and then things took a swing toward the wild side. For 54 minutes of regulation, the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns combined for just four field goals. Then they erupted for 33 combined points in the final six minutes and overtime, with the Saints finishing on top by the thinnest of margins after Cleveland's game-winning 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete to clinch a 23-22 win. It was New Orleans' first win at the Caesars Superdome this season, and it pushed its season record to 3-5 — somehow good enough for a three-way tie for first place in the dreadful NFC South heading into Sunday night's game. SEE MORE>>