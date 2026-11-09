Morning Break: Saints celebrate first home win after overtime finish against Browns

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Quotes from Kellen Moore, QB Tyler Shough, RB Audric Estimé, EDGE Carl Granderson, and Wide Receiver Chris Olave. SEE MORE>>
Saints earn first home win of 2026 with 23-22 overtime victory over Browns. SEE MORE>>
"They all ain't pretty!" New Orleans Saints edge Chase Young bellowed to no one in particular, but to everyone who witnessed the Saints' 23-22, overtime victory against Cleveland on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. Young's message was gospel against the Browns, because while New Orleans' first game after its bye week wasn't aesthetically pleasing, the Saints (3-5) scratched out their first home win this season by overcoming myriad, self-created hurdles and potholes. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints secured their first home win of the 2026 season with a 23-22 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The winning score came on a 15-yard touchdown catch by tight end Juwan Johnson with 4:17 to play in overtime. The Browns marched down the field and scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:00 to play but their two-point attempt failed, giving the Saints the victory. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
It was a slog featuring two teams that took turns whiffing on opportunities — and then things took a swing toward the wild side. For 54 minutes of regulation, the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns combined for just four field goals. Then they erupted for 33 combined points in the final six minutes and overtime, with the Saints finishing on top by the thinnest of margins after Cleveland's game-winning 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete to clinch a 23-22 win. It was New Orleans' first win at the Caesars Superdome this season, and it pushed its season record to 3-5 — somehow good enough for a three-way tie for first place in the dreadful NFC South heading into Sunday night's game. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CBSSports.com
Estime carried the ball 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-22 overtime win over the Browns. he also caught his only target for five yards. It was a revenge game for the third-year RB, who was cut loose by Cleveland last week and got claimed on waivers by New Orleans to offer some depth for a depleted backfield. Estime played for the Saints in 2025 and didn't need to learn Kellen Moore's playbook, putting him in prime position to step into a big role right away, and he led the team with 16 touches ahead of Alvin Kamara's nine. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
The New Orleans Saints secured their first home victory of the season in thrilling fashion on Sunday at Caesars Superdome, defeating the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in overtime. Quarterback Tyler Shough connected with tight end Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 4:17 remaining in the extra period, giving New Orleans a seven-point lead. Cleveland quickly countered with a touchdown drive of its own, but the Saints' defense shut down the Browns' potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt to seal the dramatic win. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 8, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
Check out the entertainment photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
Check out photos as Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead are inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns during Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
Saints Hall of Fame inductee Terron Armstead greeted season ticket holders as their names were added to the 50th Season Ticket Holder monument prior to the Saints game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 8, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 9 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 8, 2026.