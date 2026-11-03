Morning Break: Saints look ahead to Week 9 matchup against Browns

Saints News from WDSU.com

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore returned to Boise State Saturday for a special honor. Boise State Athletics unveiled an 11-foot bronze statue honoring the former Bronco quarterback at halftime on Halloween night. It celebrates one of the most accomplished players in program and college football history. The statue features Moore in a Boise State uniform and will stand outside Albertsons Stadium near Entry 1 Plaza in the northeast corner of the stadium and near the main entrance of the Bleymaier Football Center. SEE MORE>>