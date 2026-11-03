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Morning Break: Saints look ahead to Week 9 matchup against Browns

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, November 3

Nov 03, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints make run game change in effort to boost production

On Monday, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore made public a decision he believes will best help boost the Saints' run game, which currently ranks 28th in the NFL at 86 yards per game. Run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti was fired over the weekend as the Saints (2-5) returned from their bye and began preparing for Sunday's game against Cleveland (5-3) in the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WWLTV.com

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns on WWL

The New Orleans Saints return to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 8, to take on the Cleveland Browns in their first game following the team's bye week. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT in New Orleans. Here's how Saints fans in the New Orleans area can watch, stream and listen to the Week 9 matchup. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WDSU.com

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore immortalized at Boise State

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore returned to Boise State Saturday for a special honor. Boise State Athletics unveiled an 11-foot bronze statue honoring the former Bronco quarterback at halftime on Halloween night. It celebrates one of the most accomplished players in program and college football history. The statue features Moore in a Boise State uniform and will stand outside Albertsons Stadium near Entry 1 Plaza in the northeast corner of the stadium and near the main entrance of the Bleymaier Football Center. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints host 2026 NFL Flag Football regional tournament 

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
2 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
3 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
4 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
5 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
6 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
7 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
8 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
9 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
10 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
11 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
12 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
13 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
14 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
15 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
16 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
17 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
18 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
19 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
20 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
21 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
22 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
23 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
24 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
25 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
26 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
27 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
28 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
29 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
32 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
35 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
39 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
40 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
41 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
45 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
46 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
51 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
52 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
53 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
58 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
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The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
61 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
62 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
63 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
64 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
65 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
66 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
67 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
68 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
69 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
70 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
71 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
72 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
73 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
74 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.
75 / 75

The New Orleans Saints host a NFL regional flag football tournament on October 31, 2026. The regional tournament included flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8U and 17U for the girls' bracket and 8U and 14U for the coed bracket.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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